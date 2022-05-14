Going For Gold! Indian Shuttlers Create History, Reached Thomas Cup Final For The First Time In 73 Years

Indian men's shuttlers inked their names in history on May 13 after their landmark victory over Denmark in a tense semi-final clash to book their spot in the finale of the prestigious Thomas Cup for the very first time in the country's history.

The thrilling clash against a strong Denmark side witnessed this gritty Indian squad come up with a solid performance of perseverance and power. With this victory, India is assured of at least a silver medal finish and is set to take on Indonesia in the final. For the first time in the tournament's 7-year history, India has entered the final of the Thomas Cup.

Another HISTORIC WIN for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳



Our BOYS 🏸🏸 have done it again 🔥🔥🔥 re-writing history as they become the 1️⃣st-ever Indian Team to advance to the FINALS of #ThomasCup 🏆



Keep it coming guys 😎😎💪💪

Superb Effort!!#TUC2022 pic.twitter.com/fbOZqvFyVz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 13, 2022

Here's How The Clash Between India-Denmark Went Down

India's Lakshya Sen took on famous Denmark player Viktor Axelsen in the first match. Axelsen lived up to his reputation, as World Number 9 Sen found it touch to get going, eventually losing on straight sets 21-13, 21-13.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then outclassed the Denish duo of Mathias Christiansen and Kim Astrup in the doubles encounter to draw India level on the night. The Indian pair bagged the first game 21-18; however, the Danes secured the second game 23-21. The Indians showed tremendous coordination in the decider and clinched the match 22-20.

Next up was former World No.1 Srikanth Kidambi, who took on Anders Antonsen in the third match and prevailed 21-18 in the first game. But, the Danish shuttler made a comeback in the second game with 21-12 to draw things even. Kidambi fought back even harder in the decider and clinched the match 21-15 to put India ahead 2-1 in the thrilling semi-final clash.

The fourth match saw the Indian duo of Vishnuvardhan and Krishna Prasad battle it out against Frederik Sogaard and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen for a place in the 2022 Thomas Cup final. The Denmark pair showed tremendous class and breezed past Vishnuvardhan and Prasad in 39 minutes- winning the match 21-14, 21-13.

HS Prannoy Is Clutch!

In a do or die situation and scores level at 2-2, HS Prannoy once again showcased his nerves of steel, exactly like he did in the quarter-final, in the all-important fifth match. After Rasmus Gemke won the first game 21-13, Prannoy scripted a class-oozing came back in the second game, winning it 21-9.

The Indian shuttler played with absolute zeal and determination to secure the decider 21-12 and give India a memorable 3-2 victory over Denmark to book a place in the Thomas Cup final for the first time in India's badminton history.

Also Read: Pocket Friendly! 18 Govt Hospitals In Telangana Start Serving Meal To Patients' Attendants At Rs 5