Pocket Friendly! 18 Govt Hospitals In Telangana Start Serving Meal To Patients Attendants At Rs 5

Image Credit: Facebook/Harish Rao Thanneeru

Good Governance
Pocket Friendly! 18 Govt Hospitals In Telangana Start Serving Meal To Patients' Attendants At Rs 5

Telangana,  13 May 2022 8:28 AM GMT

Assisted by the Hare Krishna Mission Charitable foundation, this service is set to deliver approximately 20,000 meals to patients' attendants each day.

All attendants of patients from now on at 18 government hospitals in Telangana will have the option of meals for just rupee five only. On May 12, T Harish Rao, state Health Minister, officially launched the subsidised meals scheme at Osmania Government Hospital's orthopaedic block.

Assisted by the Hare Krishna Mission Charitable foundation, this service is set to deliver approximately 20,000 meals to patients' attendants each day. Meanwhile, the government will be bearing ₹21.25 of the cost of each meal, with the patients' attendants bearing the balance approximately of ₹5. Furthermore, the state government has also made an allocation of ₹40 crores for the scheme through GO 164, reported The New Indian Express.

Improved Healthcare For The Citizens

Rao, while speaking about the scheme, stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the face of humanity as he had brought forth numerous humane and pro-people policies. "Right from providing ration rice to people, to increasing the compe-nsation amount under Aasara pension and introducing schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR has always helped the people in need," the Minister was quoted as saying by the outlet. He also added that the Telangana government was currently working on setting up night shelters as well.

Osmania Government Hospital's Infra Improvement!

The state health minister also inaugurated the newly developed Pharmacy and OPD of the hospital. This area earlier had a leaking roof, drainage, and seepage issues; however, those problems have been modernised on the level with corporate hospitals.

"After realising that the OGH needs more attention, we have sanctioned Rs 36 crore for various development works. Today the OPD and pharmacy registration areas are ready along with 40 ICU beds," Harish stated.

He also added that all these ICU beds are attached with monitors and ventilators for use by anaesthesia and general medic-ine departments. Furthermore, a mini operation theatre lift for the Quli Qutub Shah block, a modern mortuary, will also come up in the coming weeks and months. Ann amount of ₹10 crores has also been approved for an overall general maintenance work.

The Minister also assured setting up a new hospital block while preserving the heritage block of the 100-year-old hospital.

Also Read: Nearly 50% Of COVID Patients Show At Least 1 Symptom Even 2 Years After Recovery: Lancet Study

Telangana 
Hospitals 
Health Care 

