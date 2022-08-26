Increased Women Participation In Workforce Would Help Nation Achieve Its Economic Goals: PM Modi

Addressing the National Labour Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's labour force has been playing a pivotal role in recognising India's aspirations toward building a developed nation. Emphasising how it can be further enhanced, he said that more women need to be encouraged into the workforce.

The newly emerging sectors are such that they incorporate flexible workspaces and hours that can bring in more women participation. He strongly believes that the right usage of all these elements could make the country reach their goals faster and continue to be among the fastest growing economies.

Building The Fastest Growing Economy

Crediting the efforts of millions of workers, PM Narendra Modi said that India has once again made its mark as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Appreciating their consistent efforts, he said that the labour force has played an unavoidable role in realising India's "dreams and aspirations to build a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal (golden age)". Adding on to this, he said that the government also continues to work for the welfare of the crores of workers spread across the organised and unorganised sectors.

He identified the shift toward flexible work-from-home ecosystems and flexible work hours as the need of the future, which will enable a lot more people to enter the labour force. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, it has particularly enabled a lot more women to participate in the workforce, which he believes would help the country achieve their goals faster.

Earlier in the year 2021, the country had recorded work participation rates fall around 25%, which was among the lowest for emerging economies. The right utilisation of work-from-home opportunities and flexible working hours could boost these per cents exponentially. Recalling his independence day address, the PM noted that it is now possible to envision a call for full participation of the nation's women power. Urging workspaces to ideate accordingly, he emphasised the need to think of what could be done for the women entering the newly emerging sectors in India.

Facilitating Opportunities Beyond Borders

Modi reiterated that the country's success in the 21st century would depend on how wisely the demographic dividend will be utilised. Indians can take advantage of the many national and global opportunities by creating a high-quality skilled workforce, and many programs and schemes have been set in place for the same. The government adopted several migration and mobility partnership projects with foreign countries to enable the same.

In terms of supporting the workers as well, the PM listed the many schemes that function as a social-security coverage for the labour force, such as the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

With the right usage of many of these available options, the Indian economy would be equipped to compete with the economies of many of the developed nations within no time.

