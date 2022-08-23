Green Army: Here's How This Entrepreneur Is Impacting Lives Of Many Rural Women

Neeti Goel, daughter of the renowned industrialist late Mr SK Gupta, is known for having created an impact through her many entrepreneurial and philanthropic activities. Her ideas have been spread across multiple spaces, and in her newest initiative, she will be working at the grassroots level to transform the lives of many rural women. From building awareness about their basic rights to enabling them to tackle issues such as drug abuse and domestic violence, the project is actively working to create a better tomorrow for many Indian women.

Green Groups

In the pilot phase, Neeti's team began the work at Khushiyari village in the Varanasi district. The village was equipped with little to no amenities and lacked even toilets for the villager's use. This was at a time when the Swachh Bharat campaign was gaining prominence across the nation and yet had failed to penetrate within the interior villages of many states.

Having seen and identified the root cause of the many sufferings of the rural population, the team under Neeti started working to find an effective solution to these concerns. Their focus areas of work were drug abuse, domestic violence and illiteracy. In the majority of these issues, women tend to be the first sufferers by default.

Creating green groups of around 25 women, the project provided rigorous training on how to handle domestic violence and drug abuse cases. The women were made aware of the many provisions that are constitutionally available to them and helped them see the benefits it holds for them in terms of self-defence and protection. Over time, the local administration and village panchayat extended their support and hopped in along to help train the women.

About three months into the initiation of the project, the local police gave these women the tag of "Police Mitra (police friend)", who would assist the police by reporting and mitigating any form of local crime in their villages.



Currently, they have formed Green Groups in over fifty Naxal-affected villages in the Sonbhadra district. These groups of women would be addressing concerns in regard to agricultural productivity, drug abuse, lack of access to education among children, and domestic violence, which in most cases originates from substance abuse in households.

Furthermore, each and every child of the women who were once the victims of domestic violence were enrolled in the village schools and availed the due benefits from the Gram Pradhan. Around 250 girls were given cycles as well so that they could attend schools that were located farther away from their village.

Starting their journey with baby steps, they are now gradually expanding to cover a larger area under the project. They've set a five-year goal to be able to reach out to over 250 more villages in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.

An Extension Of The Many Efforts From Neeti Goel

Neeti Goel is someone who has worn multiple hats in an attempt to help many people. She is a successful restaurateur with two of her restaurants listed among the Top 50 in the world and is the co-founder of Khaanachaiye and Ghar Bhejo initiatives that grew during the pandemic.

Both the initiatives evolved out of humanitarian emotions to help out the many migrants and disadvantaged people during the tough times. Under the Ghar Bhejo initiative, she was able to transport over 2 Lakh migrant workers to their homes, and the Khaanachaiye program made it possible to provide over 80 lakh meals to people.

She has always been known for her involvement in social activism and continues to tirelessly commit herself to many philanthropic activities. As a result, she was recognised as the Best Humanitarian & Service Trendsetter in 2022 by the honourable Governor of Maharashtra.

