Won't Prosecute Those Who Helped COVID Patients With Free Oxygen Cylinders, Meds: Delhi Govt

The Delhi government on Thursday, August 5, told the High Court that it has proposed not to initiate action against individuals and organisations involved in distributing free oxygen cylinders COVID-19 related medications to patients.

Sympathetic Approach

Senior advocate for the Delhi Drug Control Department, Rahul Mehra, informed the Court of the department's intentions about taking a 'sympathetic view' and withdraw the prosecution against the persons, who provided the equipment without any intentions for commercial profits, The Indian Express reported.

Last month, the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh objected to the Delhi Drug Controller's decision to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for stocking and distributing medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.

The bench observed that while the Centre and Delhi government had failed to provide an adequate amount of medical equipment, many individuals took it upon themselves to ensure the availability and hence cannot be prosecuted.

On complaints against Hussain and Kumar, the Court questioned the government to target political leaders from a particular party. "If this is the way you are going to proceed, then you should proceed against half of Delhi. This was being done across the board, then you, please proceed against all the Gurdwaras. Be realistic," the Court added.

Reportedly, the regulatory body had cleared the case of Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and opposition leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of unlawful distribution of medical oxygen in a private complaint.

