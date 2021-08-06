Bihar: Daily Wage Worker Dies After Being Pushed From Moving Bus For Not Paying Fare

A 47-year-old labourer in Patna was thrown out of the moving bus in Muzzafarpur by the conductor for not paying his fare. He came under the wheels of the bus and eventually lost his life.

The Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 3, on NH-22 near Dariyapur Kafen, which falls within the area of Turki police station, Times of India reported.

Maharaj Das was a native of the Singhchauri village in the Sitamarhi district and was returning to his hometown from Varanasi via Patna, along with 12 labourers. As they neared Dariyapur Kafen, an argument broke out between the conductor and Das after the latter could not pay his fare.

The conductor allegedly pushed Das out of the moving bus in a fit of rage, and he was crushed under the rear wheels. People rushed him to the nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Even after 24 hours of the incident, no complaint was lodged with the police. The case was brought to their attention after a while. Turki outpost in-charge Ramvinay Kumar said the body was handed over to the deceased's family after the autopsy.

The police seized the bus and are on the lookout for the conductor and the driver, who fled from the spot.

One of the police officials informed that the case is being probed from two angles to analyse if he was pushed out or accidentally fell off the running bus.

