HeroCaste discrimination
IRCTC Offers 5% Cashback For Women Passengers Of Tejas Express For Rakshabandhan

Image Credit: Orientrailjourneys

IRCTC Offers 5% Cashback For Women Passengers Of Tejas Express For Rakshabandhan

India,  17 Aug 2021 10:11 AM GMT

IRCTC said women travelling on the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains will get a cashback of 5 per cent till August 24. Women who have already booked tickets for this travel period prior to the launch of the offer can also avail the scheme.

Women travelling on two Tejas Express will be offered a cashback of 5 percent on the fares, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announced. The offer will be valid till August 24.

IRCTC said on the occasion of the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival women who will be travelling in the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains will get a cashback of 5 per cent till 24 August. Women can travel multiple times during the offer.

Each time the discount on fare under the cashback offer will be credited to the same account from which the ticket is booked. Women who have already booked tickets for this travel period prior to the launch of the offer can also avail the scheme.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) resumed the services of both the privately operated Tejas Express trains from August 7.

The Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains resumed operations after they were cancelled four months ago due to the rising COVID cases during the second wave. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

'Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour'

The IRCTC has issued special guidelines for travellers. All travellers will have to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Wearing a mask is mandatory on the train as well as on the railway campus. Both the Tejas Express will operate four days a week for now. It will operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The passenger occupancy of the Indian Railways has risen to nearly 80 percent when compared to that of March, a senior official in the Ministry of Railways told Moneycontrol.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the Indian Railways has also started increasing its capacity utilisation across India as it has started resuming almost all trains on many important routes. Currently, the Indian Railways is currently running around 1,490 mail and express trains and 947 passenger trains, the official said.

