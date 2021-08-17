As Crisis In Afghanistan Escalates, ​ India Introduces Emergency E-Visa To Fasttrack Applications

The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visas in view of the current situation in Afghanistan to fast-track applications for entry into India. The move comes two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

According to the new e-visa provision, all Afghans can apply without religion-based priority. Applications will be scrutinised in New Delhi. Initially, a visa for six months will be granted, while a security review of the applicant will be done to check credentials. Documents required for the visa will be uploaded on the portal shortly.

India has issued nearly 4,600 visas to Afghan nationals over the last 15 days with authorities expecting a surge in requests following the Taliban's takeover of urban centres, including Kabul. Indian immigration authorities estimate that 3,500 Indians have travelled to Afghanistan in the past month.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul with Indian officials landed in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday, August 17.

US President Joe Biden on Monday, August 16, said that he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11, 2001—and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again.



We did that—a decade ago.



Our mission was never supposed to be nation building. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021





I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized. But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.



It's the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Biden also added that despite the "messy" pullout, "there was never a good time to withdraw US forces". Afghanistan is in the throes of a major humanitarian crisis as the United States of America is rapidly pulling its forces out of the country after 20 years. On Monday, August 16, the international airport in Kabul witnessed scenes of chaos and desperation as hundreds tried to forcibly board evacuation flights. At least seven people lost their lives in the chaos.

