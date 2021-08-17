All section
As Crisis In Afghanistan Escalates, ​ India Introduces Emergency E-Visa To Fasttrack Applications

Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Logical Indian Crew

As Crisis In Afghanistan Escalates, ​ India Introduces Emergency E-Visa To Fasttrack Applications

Madhusree Goswami

17 Aug 2021

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

According to the new e-visa provision, all Afghans can apply without religion-based priority. Applications will be scrutinised in New Delhi. Initially, a visa for six months will be granted, while security review of the applicant will be done to check credentials.

The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visas in view of the current situation in Afghanistan to fast-track applications for entry into India. The move comes two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

According to the new e-visa provision, all Afghans can apply without religion-based priority. Applications will be scrutinised in New Delhi. Initially, a visa for six months will be granted, while a security review of the applicant will be done to check credentials. Documents required for the visa will be uploaded on the portal shortly.

India Has Issued 4,600 Visas To Afghans Over Last 15 Days

India has issued nearly 4,600 visas to Afghan nationals over the last 15 days with authorities expecting a surge in requests following the Taliban's takeover of urban centres, including Kabul. Indian immigration authorities estimate that 3,500 Indians have travelled to Afghanistan in the past month.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul with Indian officials landed in Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday, August 17.

Biden Defends Decision

US President Joe Biden on Monday, August 16, said that he stands "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.


Biden also added that despite the "messy" pullout, "there was never a good time to withdraw US forces". Afghanistan is in the throes of a major humanitarian crisis as the United States of America is rapidly pulling its forces out of the country after 20 years. On Monday, August 16, the international airport in Kabul witnessed scenes of chaos and desperation as hundreds tried to forcibly board evacuation flights. At least seven people lost their lives in the chaos.

Also Read: 'War Is Over': Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Chaos Looms Over Kabul Airport As Desperate Locals Attempt To Board Plane

