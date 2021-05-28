Woman Tortured, Sexually Assaulted, Video Taped In Bengaluru; Six Arrested

The Bengaluru Police arrested six people, including two women, for torturing and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman. A case has been registered against the perpetrators under relevant sections at Ramamurthy Nagar police station. All of them will be produced before the court on Friday, reported NDTV.

The place of the incident was unidentified until Thursday, May 27. The incident took place in Bengaluru six days ago. The preliminary investigation revealed that the survivor and the five accused are Bangladeshi nationals. The police have not revealed the names of the arrested.

The survivor was brought to India via human trafficking and was brutalised due to a financial matter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed. The department found out that the woman is presently in the neighbouring state, and a team has been sent to get her and record her statement to investigate the matter further, he tweeted.

Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at @ramamurthyngrps.



A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join.. (1/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 27, 2021

The disturbing video of the incident was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, May 26, with a growing chorus for justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators.



In the clip, the accused could be seen kicking and stepping on the victim's face. The group sexually assaulted and tortured her, even as the victim cried for help. They then stripped her naked and continued the abuse. It even showed them inserting a bottle in her private parts.

People had assumed the woman to be a resident of Nagaland, based on the reports of a recent suicide of a Naga woman in Jodhpur on May 23. However, the Assam Police issued a clarification and denied the claims.

On Thursday, the department tweeted pictures of the accused and promised a reward for whoever identifies and helps with the information on perpetrators. The department had also sent a tip-off to their counterparts in Bengaluru.

