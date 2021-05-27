Woman Brutally Tortured, Gang-Raped; Assam Police Announces Rewards To Identify Culprits

A recent case of a woman being brutally tortured and sexually assaulted by five people, including a woman, has come forward. The disturbing video of the same was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, May 26, with a growing chorus for justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators.

People assumed the victim to be a resident of Nagaland, based on the reports of a recent suicide of a Naga woman in Jodhpur on May 23. However, the Assam Police issued a clarification and denied the claims.

On Thursday, May 27, the department tweeted pictures of four men and the woman and promised a reward for whoever identifies and helps with the information on perpetrators. The police are yet to ascertain the victim's identity.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted and confirmed both women were not the same.

The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.

However, there must be all out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 26, 2021

The accused were seen slapping, kicking and stepping on the victim's face. The group sexually assaulted and tortured her, even as the victim cried for help. They then stripped her naked and continued the abuse, News18 reported. The department have not identified the location of the incident, and are not sure if it took place in Assam. However,an investigation into the matter is underway.



IPS officer Robin Hibu and Meghalaya MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh also took to social media to clarify the same. Lyngdoh spoke to the Director-General of Police (DGP) - Meghalaya Police, to verify with Rajasthan Police with regard to the claim of the victim being a resident of the Northeast.

