Women To Be Inducted Into Armed Forces Through NDA: Centre Tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the armed forces have decided to induct women into the National Defence Academy (NDA). Before this, only male cadets could join the NDA.

"There is good news. Women can now prepare for their careers in Armed Forces straight after class 12. The forces at the highest level took this brilliant decision last evening to induct girls for permanent commission through National Defence Academy," Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.M.Sundresh as reported by The Hindu.

National Defence Academy is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Force where cadets are trained for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. After completing class 12, you can join NDA. The academy is located in Khadakwasla, Pune.

Attaining Gender Equality

The Bench has told the government to file an affidavit before September 22 in this regard. The armed force was a respected institution, but it had to do more regarding gender equality. The court also says it is not good to tell the authorities to improve Gender Equality every time. They should do it themselves without letting us know.

The court praised Bhati for taking significant steps favouring women interested in making their career in the Armed Forces. Bhati advised the court for the time being to maintain the status quo about the admissions to NDA in the current academic year. The NDA exams, which generally are held on September 5, has been postponed to November. "Consider granting status quo for this exam as it will make various changes in training, procedure and infrastructure," said Bhati.

Women For Permanent Commission

The court has issued an interim order that allows women to take the NDA exam on August 18, scheduled on September 5. During that time, the court raised the question " Why co-education is a problem " in the Armed Forces. The Court orally communicated that they find it absurd that women were not allowed to take the NDA exam even after the Supreme Court of judgment directed the permanent commission of women in the Indian Army last year in February.



