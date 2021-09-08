All section
Mumbai Sees Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 16000

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Health
Maharashtra,  8 Sep 2021 11:13 AM GMT

On Tuesday, 3,898 corona cases and 86 fatalities were reported taking the total toll up to 64.9 Lakh cases and fatalities to 1,37,897.

Maharashtra reported 28,882 new cases, or 18.6% of the August total COVID-19 tally, which was 1.5 lakh cases. The state added under 4000 cases for the second day as well, and fatalities stayed below 100.

On Tuesday, 3,898 corona cases and 86 fatalities were reported taking the total toll up to 64.9 Lakh cases and fatalities to 1,37,897. Mumbai's tally rose to 7.5 lakh cases and 16,000 fatalities. The number of active cases has declined both in Maharashtra and Mumbai. The state now has 47,926 cases, and the city has 4,165.

Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar recently said that the third wave was is coming. She also made a heartfelt request to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home and avoid large gatherings.

However, doctors and BMC officials are still very much sceptical about the third wave of the corona. Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the special task force, said, " We have to wait for the next two weeks. Still can't say that third wave has arrived or not", as reported by The Times of India.

Is India Ready To Tackle Third Wave?

India is gearing up to tackle the third wave.It has added more than 100 oxygen carriers to raise the total to about 1,250. International companies like Linde India are planning to shift the overall country output of the gas by 50% to 15,000 tonnes per day. They have also retained 60 of some 80 cryogenic containers, which hold supercooled oxygen. The government also approved the construction of 1600 oxygen plants at hospitals.

Also Read:India Gifts Two Oxygen Plants To Bangladesh To Help In Its Fight Against COVID

COVID-19 
Mumbai 
Lockdown 3.0 

