Gender Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Can Now Join IAF's Elite Garud Commando Force

In an effort to promote gender equality within its ranks, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has allowed women officers to join its special forces unit, the Garud commando force, as long as they match the requirements. The decision to admit women to the elite wing was made last year, even though the news just recently surfaced.

Women are now welcome to join the Indian Navy's elite special forces if they meet the eligibility requirements. If they do, they would be able to work as marine commandos (Marcos). Officials from the two services have stated that there will be no dilution in the selection or training standards.

Carving Path In Male-Dominated Forces

Some of the fiercest soldiers in the army, the Navy and the Air Force make up the special forces, which have traditionally been the domain of men. These units receive intense training and are capable of staging a quick and stealthy response in restricted areas. Special forces units require soldiers to volunteer; soldiers are not automatically assigned to them.

In 2004, the IAF expanded the Garud commando force. The action was taken three years after four terrorists tried to enter the IAF's Awantipora fighter camp in Srinagar in broad daylight while equipped with Kalashnikovs and grenades. All of them were killed.

In the past, it was frequently argued that physiological, psychological, and cultural reasons prevented more women from serving in the military. One pivotal moment, though, occurred in 2015 when the IAF chose to include them in the fighter stream. Additionally, the Navy is expanding its opportunity to work alongside men aboard warships. Tanks and infantry combat roles are still off-limits to women.

First Batch Of Women At Training Camps

Women officers and sailors who are currently enrolled in the INS Chilka in Odisha and who will enlist in the Navy as Agniveers next year will have the opportunity to volunteer to become Marcos, reported Hindustan Times. Despite having already started the recruitment process, the air force won't start inducting women into the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre until the following year.

The first batch of female candidates is currently training at the National Defense Academy. Women in uniform are no longer on the periphery; instead, they are given central roles on par with their male counterparts. They are flying fighter planes, serving on warships, being inducted into the personnel below officer (PBOR) cadre, and eligible for permanent commission.

