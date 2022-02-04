All section
In Delhi, Women Account For 8% Women Drivers But Only 1% Accidents: Report

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In Delhi, Women Account For 8% Women Drivers But Only 1% Accidents: Report

Delhi,  4 Feb 2022 12:02 PM GMT

As per the 'Gender distribution of at-fault drivers, ' males were responsible for most of the fatal crashes in the capital, and they also accounted for 90 per cent of total road crash deaths.

The Transport Department of Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi released its '2020 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report', which revealed that women drivers in Delhi account for 8 per cent but are responsible for only 1 per cent of fatal accidents.

As per the 'Gender distribution of at-fault drivers, 'males were responsible for most of the fatal crashes in the capital. Cases with unknown gender were excluded, and these cases reminisce hit-and-run collisions in which gender was not recorded.

In 2020, a total of 1,163 fatal crashes were reported in Delhi, resulting in 1,197 fatalities. The record analysis prepared by the road safety lead agency states that males accounted for 90 per cent of total road crash deaths.

Kailash Gahlot, the Transport Minister of Delhi, said, "Through the detailed analyses of the accidents, we are identifying high-risk locations and areas to implement strategic interventions and thus help save thousands of lives. Studies and road redesign efforts taken in the past have proven that crashes are preventable, and such evidence-based reports will help us take conducive steps to reduce accidents," quoted the Indian Express.

Other Report Findings

According to the report, there was a significant decline in road crash deaths since 2019, partly attributed to the countrywide lockdown induced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per 'Crash deaths by road user type,' motorcyclists (both riders and pillion riders) accounted for a maximum of 45 per cent of all the deaths and pedestrians for 40 per cent. A total of 89 per cent of the deaths were reported among vulnerable road users (pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists).

As per 'Crash deaths by road user type and gender,' in the case of all the male deaths, 68 were motorcyclists, and 364 were pedestrians. In contrast, in the case of all the female fatalities, 59 were pedestrians, and 30 were motorcycle-pillion riders. Experts suggest that many accidents directly correspond to poor road design and engineering.

The most significant ratio of road deaths occurred among adults aged between 20 to 39 years old. And among females, there was no pronounced age pattern for road crash deaths.

The report highlighted that death risk is relatively higher for men aged between 30 to 34 and 50 to 54 years. Among women, road traffic death risk was highest over age 60.

Also Read: 'Close The Care Gap': What Is The Status Of Holistic Care For Cancer Patients In India?

