All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Close The Care Gap: What Is The Status Of Holistic Care For Cancer Patients In India?

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

'Close The Care Gap': What Is The Status Of Holistic Care For Cancer Patients In India?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  4 Feb 2022 11:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Known as Palliative Care, it focuses on an integral part of the treatment where a person suffering from a life-threatening disease is provided with holistic relief, taking care of physical and psycho-social aspects.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4 to raise global awareness about the life-threatening disease. As the world's health infrastructure develops by leaps and bounds, the deadly epidemic is now easily detected and diagnosed accordingly.

This year, the theme is 'Close the Care Gap'. Despite the impressive innovations, a significant part of the world is still left from accessing basic healthcare facilities to cure the ailment. As per the World Cancer Day website statistics, childhood cancer survival rates are more than 80% in high-income countries and less than 20% in low-income nations. Such countries suffer all the more as the Cervical cancer mortality rate is over 90%.

The last decade saw a staggering rise in cancer cases when it comes to India. According to Deccan Herald, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) denotes a 12% rise in cancer cases in the upcoming five years. The advent of COVID-19 in 2020 worsened with several cancer patients missing out on important treatments due to the pandemic.

Need For Palliative Care

Essentially, the need of the hour is to fight collectively against Cancer. An integral part of this is Palliative Care. The World Health Organisation defines it 'improves the quality of life of patients and that of their families who are facing challenges associated with life-threatening illness, whether physical, psychological, social and spiritual.'

The holistic care approach has existed from time immemorial. In India, palliative care has lived in ancient times, but it was formally introduced in 1986 at Mumbai's Shanti Avedna Sadan. In 1993, the Pain and Palliative Care Society was formed in Kerala, and the Indian Association of Palliative Care was created in 1994.

In a conversation with The Logical Indian, a professor of anaesthesia from Chandigarh's Government Medical College and Hospital named Dr Vanita Ahuja explains the process further. She says, "There is no specific time-frame in which Palliative Care can be done, and it can and should start at the time of the diagnosis. Also, this is not just for cancer patients. It is also for other life-limiting problems where a patient's functional capacity is reduced, and it has to be integrated with the current treatment."

Under Palliative care, the patient is well-taken care of by the caregivers, and the latter are trained to address the necessary needs until the time of death. Like other countries, India is picking up the pace of providing holistic care to patients with life-threatening diseases.

"Right now, palliative care is picking up in India in recent ten years. Thanks to a few doctors in the country, they have taken the concept forward. Now, certain courses are introduced by the Indian Association of Palliative Care, so that young minds are trained about the same. Compared to the past, we have more centres catering to palliative care," Dr Ahuja explains.

Need Of The Hour

At the moment, there are adequate measures to facilitate Palliative and Hospice Care in India. However, with the increasing number of patients with life-altering diseases, a mammoth gap exists in inaccessibility. The Journal of the Association of Physicians in India states that less than 1% of the population is aware of the process.

Dr Ahuja elaborates on the disparity, "There is a gap, I can see it between the patient and the caregiver. Most of the time, the latter is forgotten in the process. At times, both parties are unaware of shifting from cure to care. So much money is spent on the cure, while care is possible at all times. Therefore, a communication gap exists."

Further, she emphasises the need for sensitisation. Future doctors need to be groomed and taught how to go about the palliative process. "Palliative Care is not the end of the road for the patient, and everybody needs to understand its necessity. While most people would want the cure immediately, at the same time, treatment does not only entail consuming medicines, and it involves non-pharmacological and non-surgical ways as well. There are ways with which a patient's psychological well-being can be maintained," Dr Ahuja concludes.

Also Read: Have Cancer Treatments Taken A Backseat During COVID-19?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Cancer 
World Cancer Day 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X