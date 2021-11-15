All section
Women In Bihar To Receive Rs1 Lakh Incentive For Clearing BPSC, UPSC Prelims Exams

Bihar,  15 Nov 2021

The scheme was primarily announced in 2018 as Mukhyamantri Civil Sewa Protsahan Yojana for the benefit of backward communities. The ST/SC aspirants clearing the preliminary stage of UPSC or BPSC exams were rewarded 1 Lakh as financial help to assist their preparation during Mains and interview period.

The government of Bihar has announced a lump sump incentive of Rs 1 Lakh for women aspirants state and central exams of general category. The amount will be awarded to the aspirants for clearing the preliminary stage of the UPSC and BPSC exams. The announcement was officially made on November 13.

According to the reports of India Today, the above-mentioned amount will be provided to the qualifying candidates by the Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of the state government to aid them in preparing for the main examination and interview, according to an official.

Provisions Under The Scheme

While addressing reporters, Harjot Kaur Bamhara, the managing director for WCDC, said, "the government has started this scheme to encourage the performance of women of Bihar in the Union Public Service Commission and Bihar Public Service Commission exams. Women who have been successful in the preliminary exams of UPSC or BPSC conducted in 2021 can apply for it."

Amendment In The Scheme

The scheme was primarily announced in 2018 as Mukhyamantri Civil Sewa Protsahan Yojana for the benefit of backward communities. The ST/SC aspirants clearing the preliminary stage of UPSC or BPSC exams were rewarded 1 Lakh as financial help to assist their preparation during Mains and Interview period.

Earlier, aspirants belonging to the general category were excluded from the eligibility criteria of the scheme. However, in the recent amendment, women aspirants from the general category clearing preliminary stage of central or state exams will receive financial aid of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Two Women Journalists Reporting On Tripura Violence Detained In Assam's Karimganj For 'Instigating' Communal Enmity

