Two Women Journalists Reporting On Tripura Violence Detained In Assam's Karimganj For 'Instigating' Communal Enmity

Tripura Police have filed numerous cases against two women journalists identified as Swarna Jha and Samriddhi Sakunia for allegedly "publishing and broadcasting false and fabricated news aimed at disrupting communal harmony."

The two journalists had been held at Nilam Bazar by the Assam police on November 14. They were reportedly attempting to leave Tripura to avoid questioning by the police. A team from Dharmanagar arrived at Nilam Bazar to bring them back, Tripura Inspector General (Law and Order), Arindam Nath was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reacting to this development, the Editors Guild of India took to Twitter as well demanding the immediate release of Swarna and Samriddhi.

"Editors Guild condemns this action and demands their immediate release and restoration of their freedom to travel," their tweet read.

Editors Guild condemns this action and demands their immediate release and restoration of their freedom to travel.@Tripura_Police @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @HMOIndia https://t.co/qVx7ArzojA — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) November 14, 2021

Earlier, the two journalists had claimed in a series of posts on Twitter that they were facing intimidation by Tripura Police for reporting the facts.

The IG Law and Order, however, denied the claims and said, "Two cases are registered against them, one in Kumarghat under Unakoti district and the other at Kakraban police station in Gomati district. One Kajal Das lodged the FIR with Kumarghat police station stating that both the journalists had been trying to disrupt the communal harmony of the state. On the other hand, the case in Kakraban was taken suo moto after one video full of false information was broadcasted by them".

What Is The Case About?

A Police official in Kakraban stated that a house owned by Rahamat Ali, where religious prayers were conducted regularly was gutted in a fire on October 19. The two journalists visited the spot on November 11 last and created a small video in which they allegedly claimed damage to the Quran.

The police have invoked charges under IPC section 153A, 153B, 193, 504, 120B, 204 against the two journalists. "Two persons namely Samriddhi Sakunia, daughter of Gopal Sakunia of Manwar Para, Jharsuguda, Odisha and Swarna Jha, daughter of Ratneshwar Jha of Rohini, New Delhi have been detained by Tripura Police with the assistance of Nilam Bazaar Police Station of Karimganj District, Assam on 14/11/2021," as per an official statement issued by the police.

"They are reportedly journalists by profession and came to Tripura from outside the State on 11/11/2021. Their complicity has been transpired in connection with the Kakraban PS Case No. 2021 KKB 082 dated 14/11/2021 U/S 153A/153B/193/504/120B/204 IPC regarding the creation of hatred between communities by fabricating, concealing of record etc in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy as revealed from the Twitter post posted by Samriddhi Sakunia," the statement further added.

Background

Tension has been on the high in Tripura after numerous shops and a mosque were attacked on October 26 in the Panisagar sub-division during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally. The outfit was staging protests regarding the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. However, the police have claimed that no mosque was burnt in the violence. With tensions running high in the state, any sort of misreporting or fake news may trigger negative reactions during such sensitive times.

Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura CPI(M) secretary, while reacting to the arrest said that the incident is a case of encroachment upon the Constitutional right of freedom of speech and expression. "If there is anything wrong or if they have attempted to breach peace, there are sections of law that can be applied. At the behest of VHP, they can't be charged and arrested. This is intolerance and very wrong," Chaudhury was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Furthermore, Congress' Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "The BJP system is busy killing journalism. But when has the truth stopped in the face of lies? #Tripura #NoFear".

Also Read: IIT Bombay Students, Faculty Win $250,000 Grant From Elon Musk Foundation