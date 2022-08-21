All section
Caste discrimination
Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies

Maharashtra,  21 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT

The incident occurred at the Vidul village in the Umarkhed tehsil of the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. The woman's father alleged that when they reached PHC, no doctor or medical staff was present to help take the woman inside.

A pregnant woman was allegedly forced to deliver outside a Primary Health Centre (PHC) of the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra on Friday, August 19, as no medical staff was present at the centre to help take the woman inside the facility.

Unfortunately, the infant died soon after the birth, alleged the woman's family members. However, the health officials at the PHC claimed that she was brought late to the facility.

Unavailability Of Ambulance & Medical Staff

The incident raising problematic questions about the medical facilities in the state took place at the Vidul village in the Umarkhed tehsil of the Yavatmal district., reported NDTV.

The woman's father, also a resident of the same village, told the media that when his daughter went into labour pains, he tried to arrange an ambulance but couldn't do so. As a result, had taken her to the PHC in an auto rickshaw, but, when they reached the facility, there was no doctor or medical staff present to help take the woman inside, he alleged.

Meanwhile, the woman's health condition worsened, and she gave birth to the child on the veranda outside the centre. However, the infant died sometime after the delivery, the father alleged.

What Does Medical Officer Say?

Prahlad Chavan, the District Health Officer, refuted all the claims made by the father and stated that a medical officer and nurses were present at the PHC. Still, reportedly there was a delay in bringing the pregnant woman to the facility.

Officer Chavan, on Saturday, August 20, visited the PHC and recorded the statements of the medical officer and other staff. He learnt that the woman's family called the regular ambulance service at 108, but no ambulance was available. They, however, did not call the ambulance service meant for pregnant women at 102.

Repetitive Incidents Of Medical Apathy

Recently, in a similar incident on August 15, a pregnant tribal woman was carried in a makeshift stretcher for 3 km to the main road because of the absence of a motorable road in the Botoshi village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The woman prematurely delivered twins at home, and the newborns died on the way to the hospital due to the delay in medical attention.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried In Makeshift Stretcher Due To Absence Of Motorable Roads

