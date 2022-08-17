All section
Maharashtra: Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried In Makeshift Stretcher Due To Absence Of Motorable Roads

Image Credit- Pixabay, Pixabay (Both Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried In Makeshift Stretcher Due To Absence Of Motorable Roads

Maharashtra,  17 Aug 2022 8:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

The woman from the Botoshi village in the Palghar district gave birth to twins at home, it was a premature delivery, and the infants died on the way to the hospital due to the delay in medical attention.

A 26-year-old pregnant tribal woman was carried in a makeshift stretcher because of the absence of a proper road in the Botoshi village in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

She gave birth to twins at home, it was a premature delivery, and the infants died on the way to the hospital due to the delay in medical attention.

What Has Happened?

When the entire nation was celebrating the 75 years of independence, this incident occurred on Monday, August 15, when the woman, who was seven months pregnant, went into labour prematurely.

A doctor said on Tuesday (August 16) that she was carried in a makeshift stretcher for 3 km to the main road from Markatwadi village in Mokhada taluka amid heavy rains. Later, the woman was brought to the Khodala PHC in an ambulance from the main road.

Dr Pushpa Mathure of the medical facility said that the tribal woman delivered twins, but they, unfortunately, died at birth. She said that had there been a proper road, the woman could have received medical attention sooner, and the infants could have been saved.

The doctor added that the tribal woman's health is stable, reported News 18.

Transporting Patients Using Makeshift Stretchers

It was stated that the patients have often been brought to the main road in makeshift stretchers made of cloth or saree tied to a long bamboo stick from remote villages, where medical facilities, especially ambulances, cannot reach due to a dearth of proper roads.

The doctor said, "We usually shift women who are in the eighth or ninth month of pregnancy from remote villages to the PHC for delivery."

In light of repeated instances of patients being transported in makeshift stretchers in the absence of motorable roads, Govind Bodke, the district collector, visited the area last week and directed the concerned officials to begin road construction.

Also Read: Indian Mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya Unfurls Tricolour On Europe's Highest Peak On I-Day

