Woman Shares Travel Story With Lady Driver Who Helped Her Find Lost Bag, Netizens Appreciate

December is a busy month travel-wise and nearly always leaves the airports overcrowded and chaotic. However, such was not the case for this passenger, who shared her story on LinkedIn, which is now viral. From the efficiency displayed by the cab driver to the sense of safety that the passenger felt, netizens could relate to the story!

The founder of the non-profit organisation, LeadHers, and the Managing Director (MD) of a startup, Piyu Dutta, arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport after midnight a few days ago. There wasn't a significant crowd at that odd hour, and she moved quickly out of the terminal and toward the airport taxi. She sighed in relief, "Surprisingly, there was no queue at all."

An Example Of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

After a long international flight to Bengaluru, a jet-lagged Piyu was approached by an Airport taxi driver who said, "Ma'am- single lady passenger? That pink taxi is for you." She was assured of her safety seeing a lady driver and smiled, knowing she could catch on some sleep in the cab.

Dutta said on LinkedIn, "Well, the story does not end here." The cab slowed down as it approached Brigade Road, one of the busiest business areas in the capital, bustling with revellers on a Friday night. She was suddenly startled to discover, in her sleepy state, that she had left her duty-free shopping bag hanging on the airport cart. She had assumed that the likelihood of the bag getting misplaced at a crowded airport was slim. While waiting at a traffic light, she spoke regretfully to the cab driver Swetha about it.

"Ma'am, should we return to the airport?" asked Shwetha, who then connected Piyu with the team leader and informed the other airport drivers of what had transpired. He acknowledged having the duty-free shopping bag in their care after she assisted him in identifying it. The Go Pink Cabs driver immediately guided the wheels 30 kilometres back to the airport, where she safely received the bag.

Apart from the updates, the cab driver kept sending the team leader and the efficiency of the whole system; she was impressed by something else. "That's called culture. This sense of responsibility to look after the safety of passengers is what the system runs on."

"The airport was bannered with 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' My incident reiterates just that. Truly, nowhere but here, in India, you will live the idea of "the world is one family," read the post. "Big claps for you, Swetha, my superhero last night," she wrote.

Above And Beyond Call Of Duty

Netizens were quick to appreciate the driver's efforts to ensure that the passenger was safe and got her belongings. A user commented, "Nice to read your experience Piyu Dutta. Really hats off to lady Swetha who drove you safe with your baggage. I get speechless to know that she is working so much risking her own life every night to commute / ferry fellow girls & women safely. Very glad that you posted your experience in LinkedIn. It creates both awareness and feel good about our nation as well! Thanks!"

Another user said, "This is a fantastic post to appreciate such brave hearts and warriors who stand guarded for passengers even at midnight and make sure they have a safe and secure journey with them. Such sweet gesture with that kind of efforts of maintaining the calls while on the go and pace of the car is a thing of great command. Loved her dedication and you also deserve a pat on the shoulder for appreciating such tales on this platform. Kudos!"



