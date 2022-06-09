Indore: Mother Arrested For Selling Her Newborn For Rs 5.5 Lakh

All section
Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh,  9 Jun 2022

According to the police, 23-year-old Shania B got married to Antar Singh, a resident of Gauri Nagar in Indore. Shania had to sell her newborn child at the behest of her husband.

A woman in Indore was arrested on June 8 for selling her newborn child for ₹5.5 lakhs. According to the police, the woman, who has been identified as Shaina B, sold her child as per the directions of her second husband. The police arrested the mother, the person who bought the child, and the other people who were involved.

Reason Behind Selling The Child

In a report by NDTV, according to the police, 23-year-old Shania B got married to Antar Singh, a resident of Gauri Nagar in Indore. Shania had to sell her newborn child at the behest of her husband.

Hira Nagar police station SHO Satish Patel said, "Shaina B was pregnant when she married Antar Singh alias Vishal. Antar Singh wanted to get the child aborted but it could not happen." He added that her husband then hatched a plan to sell the child.

He further stated, "When the child was born, he was sold within 15 days to Leena, a resident of Dewas for 5.5 lakh via touts."

The police found out about this incident two months after the child was sold off, via an informant.

Action Taken By The Police

When the police found out about the incident, they arrested Shania. The police also arrested Leena, who bought the child and is a resident of Dewas, which is 40km away from Indore. They also arrested Neha Suryavanshi, Pooja Verma, Neha Verma and Neelam Verma, as they were involved in the case and helped Shania sell her child. The police are currently looking for Antar Singh, but he is evading arrest.

The police filed a case of human trafficking against the people who were involved in the case.

