Food Safety Ranking: Tamil Nadu Overtakes Gujarat For Top Spot

In the State Food Safety Index 2021-2022, Tamil Nadu secured first place among the states in India, while Gujarat and Maharashtra secured second and third place, respectively.

In a report by the Times of India, on June 7, Tamil Nadu state food safety commissioner, P. Senthilkumar, who is also the officer on special duty for the state health department, was awarded by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Tamil Nadu received this award based on the state's overall performance on various food safety parameters.



Judging Criteria

The states were judged on five parameters of food safety: human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing facility, training and capacity building and consumer empowerment.



While felicitating the winners, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "It is important to note that states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices." He also added that it is the need of the hour that the states come together and strive for a healthy nation.



Why Was The Food Safety Index Created

The Food Safety Index was created in 2018, and it was created with the idea that it would make a competitive and positive change in the food safety ecosystem in India. Another reason this decision was taken was that it would motivate states and union territories to work towards ensuring food safety for the citizens.



Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) 's 4th State Food Safety Index (SFSI) was also released by Mandaviya.



Winners Of The Food Safety Index 2021-2022

Tamil Nadu secured the top spot by replacing Gujarat, which holds the second place, and Maharashtra has the third place. In the 2020-2021 index, among the big states in India, Tamil Nadu ranked; third, while Gujarat held the top spot, followed by Kerala.



Goa secured first place among the smaller states, while Manipur and Sikkim held second and third place.



Jammu and Kashmir secured first among union territories, while Delhi and Chandigarh held second and third places. Jammu and Kashmir won last year, while Delhi had the third place.

