Caste discrimination
Woman Doctor From Puducherry Wins Padma Shri For Fighting Against Haemophilia, Know About Her

Image Credits: Facebook/Venigalla Ramarao, Facebook/Hemophilia Society

Woman Doctor From Puducherry Wins Padma Shri For Fighting Against Haemophilia, Know About Her

Puducherry,  27 Jan 2023 9:24 AM GMT

With haemophilia, the blood's capacity to clot is significantly compromised, so even little injuries cause the victim to bleed profusely. A coagulation factor deficiency, most frequently factor VIII, is the usual underlying genetic aetiology of the illness.

Dr Nalini Parthasarathy, a former professor of paediatrics at JIPMER, won the Padma Shri award thanks to her dedication to helping people with haemophilia. She not only started the haemophilia society in Puducherry, but she has also spent more than 30 years caring for patients in Puducherry and the surrounding areas in Tennessee.

With haemophilia, the blood's capacity to clot is significantly compromised, so even little injuries cause the victim to bleed profusely. A coagulation factor deficiency, most frequently factor VIII, is the usual underlying genetic aetiology of the illness.

Voluntary Retirement To Help Patients

On receiving the award, Dr Parthasarathy said, “I presume it is the first Padma Shri Award for services for haemophilia. I dedicate the award to all haemophilia-affected people in the country and the haemophilia societies”, reported The New Indian Express.

Nalini started her work as a professor at JIPMER and afterwards became the head of paediatrics. She served them in JIPMER for ten years before deciding to concentrate solely on haemophilia patients and taking voluntary retirement from JIPMER.

In Thattanchavady, she launched the Haemophilia Society of Puducherry and a Haemophilia Health Centre after the Chief Minister donated land and the Indian Oil Corporation contributed to the building's construction. Currently, the group is providing care for 300 individuals with haemophilia in the facility. She has been making contributions from her own income to suit their needs.

Advocating For Provisions And Education

Since the drugs must be imported and are exceedingly expensive—each one costs about Rs 10,000—the majority of patients cannot afford them. “Now we are procuring the medicines through the haemophilia society of India and providing them at JIPMER and Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute at Puducherry and also at Karaikal,” said Nalini.

She has been pushing for the provision of free medications to patients and the stocking of medicines in all government hospitals. Moreover, the association offers scholarships to help haemophiliac students pay for their studies; some have become doctors and engineers.

