Dilip Mahalanabis, Man Who Pioneered Use Of ORS & Saved Over 5 Cr Lives To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan

The renowned physician of India, whose credit was long-due, has been awarded Padma Vibhushan by the government of India. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the award in the medicine category to Dr Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) later this year.

He has been credited for pioneering and popularising the use of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) in India and worldwide, which has helped save millions of lives globally. While serving in the refugee camps during the Bangladesh liberation war (1971), he put all his efforts into demonstrating the effectiveness of ORS.

Along with Dr Mahalanabis, five other people have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, including Samajwadi Party leader Late Mulayam Singh Yadav in Public Affairs category and Zakir Hussain in the art category, to name a few. It’s the second-highest recognised civilian award given by the Indian government to prominent people in different categories.

Know More About ORS Pioneer

He came under the spotlight during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 when he saved thousands of people in the refugee camps of Bangaon with oral rehydration solution during the cholera outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that oral rehydration solution has saved over 60 million lives. After Dr Mahalanabis popularised the use of ORS, the deaths caused by cholera, diarrhoea, and dehydration were reduced by a whopping 93 per cent, reported Free Press Journal.

He was born on November 12, 1934, in West Bengal (then Bengal Presidency). He attended the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in 1958 to complete his MBBS degree. Later, he also secured a diploma in Child Health from London, United Kingdom (UK).

He has achieved several milestones in the medical industry through his determined approach to helping people and saving lives. He was awarded the Pollin Prize and Prince Mahidol Award in 2002 and 2006, respectively. After a decade-long era, the Indian government recognised his service to the people and awarded him the second-highest civilian award.

