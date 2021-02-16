Uttar Pradesh: Woman Burnt Alive By Family Members In Gorakhpur For Having 'Muslim Lover'

In an alleged case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, a woman was burnt alive by her family members for having a Muslim lover, police said on Monday, February 15.

The police have arrested her family members including father, brother, brother-in-law and another person in connection with the case, reported The New Indian Express.

The family had hired a contract killer and paid him ₹1.5 lakh to eliminate the woman over her relationship with the Muslim man.

"The victim's father Kailash Yadav, brother Ajit Yadav, brother-in-law Satyaprakash Yadav and one Sitaram Yadav were arrested on Sunday. A petrol container and motorcycle used in the crime have also been recovered by the police. A hunt is on to trace the contract killer," a police official said.

The half-burnt body of the woman was found at village Jigna under Dhanghata police station limits on February 4, the Superintendent of Police of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustubh noted during the press conference on Sunday.

The body was identified as that of Ranjana Yadav of Belghat area in Gorakhpur, with the help of local police, surveillance, CCTV footage, field unit and dog squad.

The victim's father told the police that his daughter was having an affair with a Muslim man.

He said that when his daughter was not ready to give away the Muslim man, he and his family members took this extreme step to get her killed.

According to the police, one of the accused took the woman to a deserted place in Jigina village on a motorcycle on February 3.

The other accused joined him and tied the woman's hands and mouth. The accused then set her afire by pouring petrol on her, and fled the spot, police added.

