Music Streaming Service Gaana Sacks Employee Over 'Derogatory Tweets'

Times Internet's music streaming service Gaana sacked an employee after her several old tweets started surfacing on Twitter.

The came after after the ex-employee, Tanzila Anis, posted a tweet following Delhi man Rinku Sharma's murder on February 10. The Twitter users soon began criticising her tweets and a hashtag #BoycottGaana started trending on Twitter, reported The News Minute.

According to media reports, a mob stabbed a Bajrang Dal activist, Rinku Sharma, to death. The 26-year-old deceased was actively involved with the Hindu outfit and was a part of the donation drive being carried out by Bajrang Dal for contributing towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

After Tanzila's tweet, Twitterati began asking the Gaana users to uninstall the app and give it a negative review. Some also dug out her previous tweets which they found to be anti-Hindu. Many of her tweets allegedly suggested hatred for Hinduism.

In a response to this, Gaana tweeted saying it does not endorse its employees' views in their personal capacity. "Gaana respects religious sentiments of every community in India. We have been apprised of the issue and will take necessary steps at the earliest based on our enquiries," the tweet said.



Gaana posted another update on February 13 informing about laying off the employee. "Gaana respects all religions and communities of India. With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company. We will continue to bring music to our country."

Some media reports also suggested that the employee apologised for her tweets that were 'objectionable'.



However, when The Logical Indian reverse checked on Twitter, the account named @aaliznat from which the tweets were said to be made by her did not exist.



However, some Twitter users posted the screenshots of her 'apology tweets'.

