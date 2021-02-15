Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: After Disha Ravi, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist Nikita Jacob

The Delhi Police on Monday, February 15, issued a non-bailable warrant against activist Nikita Jacob in a case involving the "toolkit" shared by Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

According to media reports, Jacob, a Mumbai-based lawyer, has been absconding since her name surfaced in the controversy. A non-bailable warrant has been reportedly issued against her and another activist named Shantanu.

The police have claimed that the organisation behind the "toolkit" shared by Thunberg—Poetic Justice—had contacted Jacob to organise a 'tweet-storm' ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers. According to the police investigation, the organisation is a Khalistani group, reported NDTV.

The recent developments follow that arrest of the 22-year-old college graduate and environment activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi.

Ravi was arrested for her alleged involvement in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest on social media platforms.



"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

However, the 22-year-old told the court that she was not involved in making the toolkit. "I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3," Disha Ravi had told the court.

Several opposition parties and activists have condemned the arrest and demanded her immediate release.

