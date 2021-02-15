Trending

Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: After Disha Ravi, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist Nikita Jacob

Nikita Jacob, a Mumbai-based lawyer, has been absconding since her name surfaced in the controversy. A non-bailable warrant has been reportedly issued against her and another activist named Shantanu.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   15 Feb 2021 7:44 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: After Disha Ravi, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist Nikita Jacob

Image Credits: Times Now, Wikimedia

The Delhi Police on Monday, February 15, issued a non-bailable warrant against activist Nikita Jacob in a case involving the "toolkit" shared by Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

According to media reports, Jacob, a Mumbai-based lawyer, has been absconding since her name surfaced in the controversy. A non-bailable warrant has been reportedly issued against her and another activist named Shantanu.

The police have claimed that the organisation behind the "toolkit" shared by Thunberg—Poetic Justice—had contacted Jacob to organise a 'tweet-storm' ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers. According to the police investigation, the organisation is a Khalistani group, reported NDTV.


The recent developments follow that arrest of the 22-year-old college graduate and environment activist from Bengaluru, Disha Ravi.

Ravi was arrested for her alleged involvement in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest on social media platforms.

"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started a WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," tweeted Delhi Police.

However, the 22-year-old told the court that she was not involved in making the toolkit. "I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3," Disha Ravi had told the court.

Several opposition parties and activists have condemned the arrest and demanded her immediate release.

Also Read: Greta Thunberg 'ToolKit' Case: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Climate Activist Sent To 5-Day Delhi Police Special Cell Custody

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian