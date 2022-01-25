Meet Young Minds Who Received PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar For Their Exceptional Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on January 24, 2022. The digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for 2022 and 2021 through Blockchain Technology. This year, 29 children across the nation were selected for PMRBP-2022 and were given a medal, cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and certificate.



The Government of India gives the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories: Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account and congratulated the awardees.

Here are some of the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, who did fantastic work in their field!

Jui Abhijit Keskar

Jui Abhijit Keskar, a 16-year-old girl from Pune, received an award in the field of Innovation. She got inspired by her uncle, who has Parkinson's disease. It is a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts the dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain. To ease his living, she invented a glove shaped wearable tremor profiling device called JTremor3D. To represent the tremor profile of the body, she came up with JTremor Index. The tremor profile analysis can assist neurologists during dosage planning. She obtained constant guidance from her father, an engineer in Germany.

Aakarsh Kaushal

Amid the ongoing pandemic, 17-year-old Aakarsh developed an MIS-RTPCR portal for managing the COVID-19 situation in his home district, Karnal. The project has also been expanded to other sections of Haryana. He also made a dashboard for the COVID bed facility in Karnal, which helped save many lives. He received an award in the field of Social Service.

Avi Sharma

This 12-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh is an author, motivational speaker and one of the youngest mentors of Vedic Mathematics. He wrote an abridged version of Ramayana in Hindi and named it Bal Mukhi Ramayana, divided into 250 Chhands. He received an award in the field of Scholastic.

Swayam Patil

14-year-old Swayam Patil is a specially-abled child who has been diagnosed with downs syndrome. However, his disability never came in his way, and he went on to swim 5 km in the sea at ten years and 14 km at 13 years and made a world record. Patil received President Award in 2018 as an outstanding creative child and represented India in International Swimming Competition. He received an award in the field of Sports.

Syed Fateen Ahmed

14-year-old Syed Fateen Ahmed from Bengaluru is an excellent pianist and has proven his skill in playing Western Classical Piano. He is one of the youngest certified Indians to score a distinction in Diploma in Music. Ahmed won the National Kawai Junior Piano Competition in 2018. He had also won five International Piano Competitions in 2020 during the covid period in Boston, European nations, Israel, Italy and London. He won the judges best performance award and would be invited to future gala concerts in these nations. He has also performed for UNESCO World Art Day. He received an award in the field of Arts & Culture.

Gurugu Himapriya

13-year-old Kumari Gurugu Himapriya showed her presence of mind and bravery at the tender age of 8 years. On February 10, 2018, there was a terrorist attack at Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu. Some militants barged into her house and threw a grenade at the door, leaving her mother with multiple splinter injuries. After that, she conversed with one terrorist for 4 to 5 hours and negotiated and prevented families from being targeted by terrorists. She received an award in the field of Bravery.

These are just a few kids who proved their talent in various fields! Felicitating these kids would motivate them and others to do more good for the people and society.



