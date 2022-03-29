Will Smith-Chris Rock 'Slapgate' Displays Toxic Masculinity And Abelism In Glamour

The 94th Academy Awards were a mixed bag. While it was a historic moment for many, they were overshadowed by a shocking incident that took place on stage. Actor Will Smith got on stage and punched comedian Chris Rocke as he cracked a joke on the former's wife. Soon after, the clip went viral and was shared by several people across the internet.

Not only did the 'slapgate' become fodder for hilarious jokes, but it also sparked an intense debate about its necessity. Both Smith and Rock had supporters for various reasons. While many called the comedian for the distasteful joke, many also criticised the Best Actor winner for assaulting a person, stating that his reaction was uncalled for.

Protective Or Toxic Masculinity?

Will Smith's reaction to the comedian's joke about his wife received mixed reactions. For many, Smith was hailed as a hero and 'husband goals' for standing up for his loved ones. Therefore, this qualm further justified his assault, stating that a man can go out of his way to defend his wife's honour in a way he deems fit.

However, Smith's actions set a wrong precedent. Gone are the days when women need a male member in the family to 'save' them by resorting to violence. In the garb of glitz and glamour, the actor assaulting Chris Rock was uncalled for and it represents toxic masculinity on a global stage. Currently, we live in a world shackled by the chains of patriarchy. Many communities teach women to be submissive and warrant protection from the male figures in their lives, be it a father, a brother, or a spouse.

While receiving the Best Actor award for his role in the film 'King Richard', Will Smith said, "love will make you do crazy things". However, his apologetic and tearful face during the acceptance speech gave the impression that his reaction was, indeed, a serious of lapse of judgment on his part. Despite being flawed, such reactions should be condemned at all times.

Joke In Bad Taste

Chris Rock is not out of the weeds either. His joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's condition was uncalled for. Not only that, he made a sexist joke about Penelope Cruz for calling her just 'Javier Bardem's wife', despite both of them being accomplished actors in their own right and past Oscar recipients. Therefore, his entire rant was unnecessary and in bad taste.

History is proof that women have been scrutinised for their appearances for time immemorial. Therefore, Rock making fun of Pinkett Smith's new look was not funny in any way. Also, it is hypocritical considering Rock made a documentary called 'Good Hair' that was about discrimination a young black girl goes through because of her hair. In light of this, the joke was cruel.

While the joke was offensive, Rock getting punched was not the answer. The violent retaliation was not necessary when a conversation could have sorted things out. However, Chris Rock has poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith earlier as well when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. Therefore, both Will Smith and Chris Rock perpetuated misogyny and toxic masculinity in their own way and, unfortunately, it overshadowed the beautiful event that made memories for several winners.

