Jada Pinkett Smith's Struggle With 'Alopecia': All You Need To Know About The Condition

Like every other year, the Academy Awards 2022 were filled with a lot of surprises. However, no one expected an altercation to take place on the stage during its live telecast. Actor Will Smith went up and slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke he cracked on actress and Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's bald look. The incident took the world by surprise as it went viral on several social media platforms.

The shocking clip became the fodder for jokes and memes. In it, Rock equated her look with that of Demi Moore's in the film 'GI Jane' stating that he cannot wait to see her in the movie's sequel. However, things went downhill with Will Smith walking up and punching the comedian in his face, asking him not to utter nonsense about his wife.





Not only that, but the shocking incident also sheds like on a rare condition called 'Alopecia'. Since 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith has been suffering from in which the person experiences hair loss.

'Alopecia Areata' Explained

Also known as 'spot baldness', Alopecia Areata is an auto-immune condition that results in rapid hair loss. The symptoms vary from person to person. According to Mayo Clinic, people suffering from this lose 50 to 100 hair strands daily. The disease's indications include gradual thinning of the head's top part, patchy bald parts and many others.

However, the doctors have been unable to pinpoint Alopecia's primary cause. At the moment, there are many factors causing alopecia. They range from hereditary problems to hormonal changes. Some medications can also have an impact on the hair follicles, resulting in a rapid loss. Also, several hairstyles also cause a variation of the condition called 'Traction Alopecia.'

The 50-year-old actress revealed to the public about Alopecia in 2018. People Magazine quotes her saying, "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like 'Oh My God am I going bald?' It was one of those things in my life where I was literally shaking with fear. That's why I cut my hair and continue to cut it.









Initially terrifying, Jada Pinkett Smith has started to embrace the change in her life. In recent times, she has been active on social media, sharing videos and photos of her new bald look and has been showered with nothing but love and blessings.

The viral moment between Chris Rock and Will Smith got everyone talking. It sparked a debate about how appropriate Smith's reaction was and whether Rock went too far with his joke on such a sensitive topic.

