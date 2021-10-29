All section
Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhis Great-Grandson, Challenges Sabarmati Ashram Revamp

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Grandson, Challenges Sabarmati Ashram Revamp

29 Oct 2021

Gandhi has argued that going ahead with the project would reduce the shrine and memorial of the freedom movement and change the ashram into a commercial tourist attraction point.

The great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, has moved to the Gujrat High court against the Gujarat Government's 1,200 crore plan to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

In a PIL plea, Tushar Gandhi challenged the proposal under which the state government started redevelopment work that involves extending its area from 5 to 55 acres by relocating residents to nearby areas. Gandhi claimed that the redevelopment work proposed was "opposed" to the personal wishes of Mahatma Gandhi (Bapu), who set up the ashram and lived there from 1917 to 1930 as reported by The Hindu.

Changing Ashram To Tourist Spot

Gandhi has argued that going ahead with the project would reduce the shrine and memorial of the freedom movement and change the ashram into a commercial tourist attraction point. Gandhi also stated that the private firms and government would manage the ashram instead of the trust that manages it now. He sought cancellation of Gujarat's Government's resolution of March 5 issued by the Department of Industries and Mines, forming an executive council and a governing council, comprising government functionaries, for the development of its campus and memorial.

He dreads the project would "reduce the shrine and memorial of our freedom movement that attracts international and national visitors and turn the campus into a commercial tourist attraction that would later be mortgaged off to a private contractor". Seeking the court's intervention, he argued that if the High Court didn't stay or stop the government's idea of work "the entire complex would be disturbed and would be turned into a commercial entertainment complex."

Gujarat Government has said that it will not change or alter any building on the ashram campus. All heritage buildings would be restored as per Gandhian ethos. The government also clearly stated that the proposal to redevelop the ashram was not aimed at a takeover but to redevelop it by expanding the areas and creating a minimum infrastructure.

Also Read : Delhi Police Removes Barricades At Ghazipur Border After SC Order

