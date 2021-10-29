All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Removes Barricades At Ghazipur Border After SC Order

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Removes Barricades At Ghazipur Border After SC Order

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Delhi,  29 Oct 2021 9:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi police had put up five layers of concertina wires in the wake of the violence that erupted during the farm protest on January 26 at different parts of the national capital.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi Police on October 29 removed the barricades erected at the Ghazipur protest site. The barricades were removed to clear the blockade for the free traffic movement. The agitating farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh erected makeshift camps at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur Border during the protest. The farmers have been protesting against the three New Agri Farm Laws, which would weaken the MSP system.

The police had put up five layers of concertina wires in the wake of the violence that erupted during the farm protest on January 26 at different parts of the national capital. The protestors had also set up temporary tents and lined up tractors at the Ghazipur border, blocking all the carriageways on the Delhi-Meerut expressway and National Highway (NH24).

A Relief For Commuters

"Many senior police officers, including special commissioner of police (law and order, north zone) Deependra Pathak, will be visiting the Ghazipur border to assess the situation and maintain law and order during the removal of the blockades. They may also be having talks with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh Police and the protesting farmers over resuming traffic on the roads," the officer has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The action to remove barricades and camps was followed up soon after the Supreme Court ruled that the protesters could not block the public roads indefinitely.

'Some Solution Has To Be Found'

"Ultimately some solution has to be found. We are not against the right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending. (But) roads cannot be blocked like this," Justice S K Kaul, heading a two-judge bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The bench was hearing a plea by Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal who had highlighted the problems faced by commuters on account of the ongoing protests against the farm laws and sought the protesters' removal from the Delhi border.

Also Read: Haryana Agriculture University Develops E-Tractor For Farmers With Low Running Cost

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
protest 
Farmer 
FARM PROTEST 
GHAZIPUR 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X