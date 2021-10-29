Delhi Police Removes Barricades At Ghazipur Border After SC Order

Delhi Police on October 29 removed the barricades erected at the Ghazipur protest site. The barricades were removed to clear the blockade for the free traffic movement. The agitating farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh erected makeshift camps at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur Border during the protest. The farmers have been protesting against the three New Agri Farm Laws, which would weaken the MSP system.

The police had put up five layers of concertina wires in the wake of the violence that erupted during the farm protest on January 26 at different parts of the national capital. The protestors had also set up temporary tents and lined up tractors at the Ghazipur border, blocking all the carriageways on the Delhi-Meerut expressway and National Highway (NH24).

Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is underway.



A Police personnel at the spot says, "The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We received the orders." pic.twitter.com/Au2XN6uvmp — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

A Relief For Commuters

"Many senior police officers, including special commissioner of police (law and order, north zone) Deependra Pathak, will be visiting the Ghazipur border to assess the situation and maintain law and order during the removal of the blockades. They may also be having talks with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh Police and the protesting farmers over resuming traffic on the roads," the officer has been quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The action to remove barricades and camps was followed up soon after the Supreme Court ruled that the protesters could not block the public roads indefinitely.

'Some Solution Has To Be Found'

"Ultimately some solution has to be found. We are not against the right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending. (But) roads cannot be blocked like this," Justice S K Kaul, heading a two-judge bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The bench was hearing a plea by Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal who had highlighted the problems faced by commuters on account of the ongoing protests against the farm laws and sought the protesters' removal from the Delhi border.

