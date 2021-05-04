All You Need To Know About Political Violence In West Bengal

Since the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on Monday, May 2, the state has been witnessing political violence. Soon after the results, a video of miscreants said to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, setting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Arambagh on fire, went viral.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and expressed his concern over the violence in the state. The ongoing violence has led to the death of several party workers, and many of them have sustained severe injuries.
The Bengal governor, in a tweet, informed that he had already spoken to PM Modi and expressed his serious anguish at the law and order situation in the state.
After several reports of violence and arson from various parts of the state, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Bengal government on the incidents of attack on opposition workers.
BJP general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said that four of their workers were killed, and close to 4,000 houses were plundered due to the post-poll violence in the state.
After the results were announced, the BJP alleged that one of its party offices in the Hooghly district was set on fire. In addition to this, leaders like Suvendu Adhikari were also harassed by several TMC workers.
BJP office in Arambagh was also set on fire. The Arambagh incident happened after a BJP candidate Sujata Mondal lost the elections. "The TMC, in a bid to avenge the defeat of its candidate, indulged in acts of arson and torched our party office," India Today quoted a local BJP leader as saying.
"State Govt Didn't Help"
As per the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, neither the state police nor the administration came to help the people in need. He also claimed that the mother of a booth president was murdered during an attack by the TMC workers at Jagaddal in the North 24 Parganas district. A few houses in the Jadavpur area were also vandalised by unknown miscreants.
Several people took to social media and shared pictures of people with massive gashes on their heads.
Mamata Refutes Allegations
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee refuted all the allegations by the BJP and said, "Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas, but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police." The BJP has also announced a nationwide dharna against post-poll violence by TMC workers in Bengal on May 5.