All You Need To Know About Political Violence In West Bengal

Since the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on Monday, May 2, the state has been witnessing political violence. Soon after the results, a video of miscreants said to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, setting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Arambagh on fire, went viral.

After results for West Bengal assembly came in, TMC goons burnt down BJP's party office in Arambagh... Is this what Bengal will have to suffer for the next 5 years? pic.twitter.com/5GBKLmirGQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and expressed his concern over the violence in the state. The ongoing violence has led to the death of several party workers, and many of them have sustained severe injuries.

The Bengal governor, in a tweet, informed that he had already spoken to PM Modi and expressed his serious anguish at the law and order situation in the state.

PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial



I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated.



Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021

After several reports of violence and arson from various parts of the state, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Bengal government on the incidents of attack on opposition workers.

BJP general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said that four of their workers were killed, and close to 4,000 houses were plundered due to the post-poll violence in the state.



After the results were announced, the BJP alleged that one of its party offices in the Hooghly district was set on fire. In addition to this, leaders like Suvendu Adhikari were also harassed by several TMC workers.

BJP office in Arambagh was also set on fire. The Arambagh incident happened after a BJP candidate Sujata Mondal lost the elections. "The TMC, in a bid to avenge the defeat of its candidate, indulged in acts of arson and torched our party office," India Today quoted a local BJP leader as saying.



As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices & workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman: BJP's Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/wEcKeVp7bw — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

"State Govt Didn't Help"



As per the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, neither the state police nor the administration came to help the people in need. He also claimed that the mother of a booth president was murdered during an attack by the TMC workers at Jagaddal in the North 24 Parganas district. A few houses in the Jadavpur area were also vandalised by unknown miscreants.

BJP releases spate of violence videos, says 6 workers killed since results; #MamataBanerjee denies the charge, cries malicious campaign. Take a look at this report. (@Suryavachan) #IndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/VkqEAoPnYu — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 3, 2021

Several people took to social media and shared pictures of people with massive gashes on their heads.

West Bengal: Several shops&residences allegedly vandalised by TMC workers in Gopal Nagar area of South 24 Parganas.



"On May 2, TMC goons attacked my home as my husband was BJP's polling agent. They even threatened us to sell our property & leave this place," says Shefali Das. pic.twitter.com/tPvCJibKka — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

What's happening in West Bengal post elections with @AITCofficial henchmen unleashing violence on BJP workers,is barbarism at its worst!

Shops getting looted, buildings on fire, women getting molested & ordinary @BJP4India workers being selectively targeted needs to STOP now. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 4, 2021

The post poll violence that has been unleashed by the TMC on the Congress workers is unacceptable. Even women and children are not spared. I'm sure the people of West Bengal did not vote for this lawlessness.

@INCWestBengal @INCIndia https://t.co/uNZ6H1mLZP — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) May 4, 2021

National Commission for Women in Action:

Taking suo motu cognizance of violence against women in Nandigram, West Bengal, National Commission for Women demands. In a letter to DGP, Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought immediate action against the accused persons. — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) May 4, 2021

Mamata Refutes Allegations



Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee refuted all the allegations by the BJP and said, "Even after the results were announced, BJP attacked our supporters in certain areas, but we ask our men not to get provoked and instead report to the police." The BJP has also announced a nationwide dharna against post-poll violence by TMC workers in Bengal on May 5.

