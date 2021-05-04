Trending

Delhi, Maharashtra Among States Showing Signs Of Decline In New COVID Cases: Govt

Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are some of the states reporting a decline in daily infections thereby providing hope of some respite from the deadly second wave that has grasped the whole country since March.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 May 2021 8:46 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi, Maharashtra Among States Showing Signs Of Decline In New COVID Cases: Govt

Image Credits: The News Minute

Recent COVID-19 data furnished by a few states and Union Territories shows that there are early signs of improvement in the number of daily coronavirus cases, according to the government.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are some of the states reporting a decline in daily infections thereby providing hope of some respite from the deadly second wave that has grasped the whole country since March.

India hit the four-lakh mark in terms of fresh cases on April 30. The numbers fell slightly on May 1 and 2, to 3,92,488 and 3,68,147, respectively. The seven-day measuring average growth rate is now 2.9 percent, according to The Times of India.

Maharashtra has been the epicenter of the virus and reporting the highest cases of infection across the country. The state, however, recently witnessed a slight curb in the infection rate.

It is significant to note that several states including Maharashtra, Karnakata, Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal have imposed temporary lockdown or stricter restrictions to tackle the surge. Hence a restriction in movement could also be a reason for the dip in the cases.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala are some of the states that continue to see a spike every day, requiring immediate action to break the transmission chain.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Health Ministry, reiterated that continued containment measures at the district and state levels are necessary if the progress has to be maintained and to further reduce the cases. He also expressed concern about a large number of deaths, saying that there are several reasons to worry.

Reacting to the claims of improvement in the COVID situation, experts have said that it is too early to even consider this as a trend.

"You cannot establish a trend by looking at 48-72 hours data. This could be an aberration, and needs to sustain for a few weeks before something can be declared concretely," a senior public health expert told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: SC Pulls Up Union Govt, Asks To Draft National Policy On Admission In Hospitals

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian