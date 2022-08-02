West Bengal Set To Get 7 New Districts- Here's All You Need To Know

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on August 1, officially announced that West Bengal is set to get seven new districts. With the addition of these new districts in Bengal, the total count will then go up to 30. The seven new districts include Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur.

With rebelling claims about the state cabinet's potential dissolution, Mamata Banerjee stated that a reshuffle is on the cards, with almost four to five new faces expected to be inducted into the council of ministers.

The Bengal CM also added that numerous departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it was not possible for her to shoulder responsibilities of these alone.

Changes Included In West Bengal

"We have to reshuffle our cabinet. But, I do not have any plan to dissolve the cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments which has no one at the helm," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by The Times Of India. The chief minister also added that they would also add four to five new faces to the cabinet and that the reshuffle would be carried out on Wednesday.

Departments of the panchayat, consumer affairs, public health engineering, and self-help group are currently looked after by the Bengal CM.

On the back of Partha Chatterjee being relieved from his ministerial duties after his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the school job scam and portfolios he held - parliamentary affairs and industries - were also taken over by the TMC boss.

