Meet Savitri Jindal, 72-Year-Old Asia's Richest Woman With Net Worth Of $18 Billion

Asia's richest woman title has been passed on to India's Savitri Jindal, who nearly lost more than 52 per cent of her net worth in China's real estate sector route. She had inherited the fortune from her husband Om Prakash Jindal, who had died in 2005.

The net worth of Savitri has more than tripled to $17.7 billion from $4.8 billion. Her capital saw loads of ups and downs as it dipped 50 per cent between 2019 and 2020. From $8.8 billion in 2018, her net worth went down to $5.9 billion in 2019 and then raised to $4.8 billion in 2020.

The 72-year-old entered the list of India's top 10 wealthiest individuals in 2021 when her fortune went up to $18 billion in 2021. Consistently, she has been ranked India's richest woman by Forbes over the last few years, reported TimesNow.

She is closely followed by Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar and Crishna Godrej on the list.

Whom Did Savitri Jindal Surpass?

Real estate heiress Yang's fortune plummeted by 52 per cent from $23.7 billion in 2021 to $11.3 billion now. She is a preponderance shareholder in China's most prominent real estate developer Country Garden. She inherited a majority stake in Country Garden Holdings from her father, Yang Guoqiang, who had established the company in Foshan, Guangdong province, in 1992.

A couple of years later, her company got listed in Hong Kong, ea development that propelled Yang to Asia's wealthiest woman status.

Country Garden's stock has lost 50 per cent of its value in 2022 amid a rout in the country's real estate sector. Plummeting home prices, diluting buyer demand, and a debt default crisis engulfed some of the most prominent players, such as Evergrande and Sunac.

Chinese authorities initiated a crackdown on heavily leveraged companies to control excessive debt in the real estate sector, driving companies such as Evergrande and Sunac to the edge of bankruptcy.

Country Garden, which remained relatively untouched by the more significant crisis in the industry, spooked investors when it announced it would issue new shares to raise $343 million, partly to pay off debt.

