Electric Vehicles To Get Major Boost In India As Indian, Israeli Companies Pen Major Deal- All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Electric Vehicles To Get Major Boost In India As Indian, Israeli Companies Pen Major Deal- All You Need To Know

India,  30 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT

As per the MoU, IOP and Phinergy are set to partner exclusively with Hindalco in India on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and also recycling of aluminium after the usage in these batteries.

Leading Israeli and Indian companies have joined forces to create advanced aluminium-air batteries for Electric Vehicles (EVs) that might make their adoption much easier in India by further enhancing its driving range without having the need for charging infrastructure, lowering battery imports, and also providing a significant boost to the 'Atmanitbhar Bharat' initiative by improving energy security.

Towards A Green Future

Hindalco, Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship, has penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel's Phinergy – leading metal-air battery technology, and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) – a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Phinergy, to manufacture aluminium-air batteries for EVs, a joint press release by the companies announced on July 18.

As per the MoU, IOP and Phinergy are set to partner exclusively with Hindalco in India on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and also recycling of aluminium after the usage in these batteries, reported Financial Express.

In the Aluminium-Air battery produced by Phinergy, power is released when aluminium reacts to oxygen in ambient air to make aluminium hydroxide. As a result of its high energy density and lightweight, an Aluminium-Air battery particularly rises the driving range of Electric Vehicles.

Making EV Addition Easier In India

According to the official press release, it also enables quick refuelling' and eliminates the requirement for pricey charging networks across the country. Aluminium-air batteries are also expected to make the adoption of EVs much more convenient and further rev the transition to zero-emission mobility.

"The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology. An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium", the release added.

Also Read: Commerce Ministry Announces New Work From Home Rules In India- Here's All You Need To Know

