The accused, Debanjan Dey, posed as an IAS officer posted at Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Police said at least 250 people received shots at Kasba centre.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   24 Jun 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
West Bengal: MP Mimi Chakraborty Claims To Bust Fake Vaccine Camp After Being Duped; 1 Held

Image Credit: The New Indian Express, Hindustan Times

Just a week after a fake COVID vaccination drive was busted in a housing society in Kandivali, Mumbai, another such fake drive was busted in Kolkata on Wednesday, June 23, reported The Times of India. Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty complained about being duped. She said she grew suspicious after she did not receive any SMS or vaccine certificate after she herself got the jab at the centre, the MP, representing Jadavpur constituency, said.

She immediately investigated the matter following which the police arrested one man. "I received a message that a vaccination drive was launched by the joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Commission for transgender and differently-abled people. They asked me to go for the vaccination drive as it would encourage people to get their jabs. I went there to inspire people and also got vaccinated," said Chakraborty.

Accused Posed As An IAS Officer

The accused, Debanjan Dey, posed as an IAS officer posted at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Police said at least 250 people received some 'shot' at the fake Kasba centre. Deb also organised similar camps across north and central Kolkata. The police recovered a fake ID card along with hand sanitisers and masks which had the logo of KMC. Meanwhile, the KMC on Wednesday decided to initiate a probe into the incident as organisers used the civic body's vaccination banner to attract resident

Deb told cops that the vaccines were genuine and procured them from Bagri market and outside Swasytha Bhavan. The vaccination drive was halted immediately. Deb's family claimed he is an MSc in genetics and wanted to crack UPSC exams.

