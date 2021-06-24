Madhya Pradesh HC Orders CBI Probe After Police Brutally Thrash Gang-Rape Survivor, Family

In yet another shocking incident, a gang-rape survivor and her family members were allegedly put behind the bars and brutally thrashed by the cops in Madhya Pradesh's Morar. The violence was reportedly inflicted in an attempt to save the accused.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, June 23, ordered a CBI probe and initiated action against the police officers involved in the case.

The Court's Directives



The order for the probe was given by Justice GS Ahluwlia upon hearing the victim's petition, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, the court directed to register an FIR against the police personnel involved in beating the girl and also to transfer senior officers trying to save their subordinates.

The victim and her family are to receive a compensation of ₹50,000 which was levied as a fine on the officers. However, the court has given the victim liberty to demand more compensation.

Several police officers including the then Morar police station in-charge Ajay Pawar, ASP Gurjar, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ram Naresh Pachori, and inspector Preeti Bhargava have been under the court's radar.

A departmental inquiry against these officers would be conducted, according to the court's instructions. It also directed the department to transfer them outside the Gwalior-Chambal range.

The Incident

The survivor belonged to the Scheduled Caste community. She was allegedly gang-raped in the house where she worked as domestic help and was also residing as a tenant. The employer's grandson and his friends were the accused in the case.

Later, an FIR was lodged by her family members at the Morar police station for the sexual assault and under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

After the FIR was registered, the police personnel allegedly locked up the survivor and her family in the police station and thrashed them under pressure from the accused.

In the lock-up, videos of this incident were shot by a woman cop and circulated on social media, reported NDTV.

The survivor was forcibly sent to the One-Stop Center for survivors by the police after she had recorded her statement in court. Advocate Anil Mishra filed a petition after which she was sent back to her parents.

The case has now been transferred to the Sirol police station and handed over to SP Suman Gurjar.

As per court directives, all case materials are to be handed over to CBI and the agency director has to appoint a senior officer to probe into the matter thoroughly.

