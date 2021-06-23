The Curious Case Of Han Junwe, The Chinese Intruder Nabbed In Bengal

Han Junwe — the Chinese intruder arrested recently in West Bengal — told his interrogators that many Chinese agencies are attempting to hack different websites of the union government. This includes the Ministry of Defence websites as well, sources in the Special Task Force (STF) said on Tuesday, June 22.

Reportedly, China is trying to have a glimpse at the defence system of India. They have targeted BSNL, a couple of aerospace agencies, and an agency based out of Bengaluru associated with the ministry. However, Junwe's connection with these agencies and his role in India is still being investigated, according to Hindustan Times.

Who Is Han Junwe?

Junwe is believed to be a resident of Hubei in China. Earlier this month, he was arrested by the Border Security Force in Malda, West Bengal, for trying to enter the country through the India-Bangladesh border illegally. Junwe could not get an Indian visa to enter the country legally because his business partner Sun Jiang was arrested in a fraud case by the Lucknow Anti-Terrorism Squad recently.

Speaking to investigators, Junwe said that he and his associates had smuggled 1,300 Indian SIM cards into China by hiding them in their undergarments. These cards were later used to carry out financial frauds and hack bank accounts.

What Was His Motive?

Where he was going is still unclear. However, the investigators suspect another person was waiting somewhere to guide him to Kaliachak in Malda. The STF also suspects that Junwe might have helped the banned Maoist outfits financially. The investigators are trying to unlock Junnwe's laptop and the sophisticated mobile phone that they had seized from him.

