Trending

West Bengal BJP Activist, 85-Yr-Old Mother Beaten Up By Unknown Miscreants, Party Accuses AITC Of Attack

Activist Gopal Mazumdar told the media that the assailants yelled at him for supporting the BJP and beat him up. They then allegedly hit his back with the butt of the revolver, leaving him wounded and unconscious.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   1 March 2021 10:33 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
West Bengal BJP Activist, 85-Yr-Old Mother Beaten Up By Unknown Miscreants, Party Accuses AITC Of Attack
Image Credits: Twitter (ANI) 

A Bharatiya Janata Party activist, Gopal Mazumdar, and his mother, Shova Mazumdar, were attacked at his residence in West Bengal by unknown miscreants on Saturday, February 27.

The incident took place in Ward 7 of the North Dumdum area. Mazumdar told the media that the assailants yelled at him for supporting the BJP and started beating him. They then allegedly hit Mazumdar's back with the butt of the revolver, leaving him wounded and unconscious.

The activist has accused All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) workers of the attack. "I don't know who carried out the attack, but they must be TMC thugs. I complained with the police," India Today quoted him as saying.

The miscreants allegedly slapped and beat up his 85-year-old mother as well. Soon after the attack, BJP workers rushed to Mazumdar's house and took the duo to the hospital. The party later filed a complaint at the Nimata Police Station. Police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

The mother, Shova, narrated the incident to the media that how she was attacked at 4:00 am by 2-3 unidentified people. They slapped and hit her on her face and beat her up mercilessly.

"My entire body is in pain; I am not able to sit," she said. Shova said the attackers threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

BJP tweeted the 85-year-old's image and the video of her narrating the incident.

Soon after her images and videos circulated on social media, netizens pointed out Shova's swollen face, stating the atrocity she might have gone through. However, a senior police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.

BJP claimed that several party workers were being attacked and accused the AITC of the attack. However, the opposition denied all the allegations, stating that the claims were false and were made in desperation.

"The investigation into the matter is underway, and the miscreants are yet to be identified," the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, AITC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that BJP did not even spare senior citizens from becoming victims of fake news and propaganda.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Carried To Hospital On Cot For 7 Km Dies Due To Absence Of Doctor

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian