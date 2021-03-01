West Bengal BJP Activist, 85-Yr-Old Mother Beaten Up By Unknown Miscreants, Party Accuses AITC Of Attack

A Bharatiya Janata Party activist, Gopal Mazumdar, and his mother, Shova Mazumdar, were attacked at his residence in West Bengal by unknown miscreants on Saturday, February 27.

The incident took place in Ward 7 of the North Dumdum area. Mazumdar told the media that the assailants yelled at him for supporting the BJP and started beating him. They then allegedly hit Mazumdar's back with the butt of the revolver, leaving him wounded and unconscious.

The activist has accused All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) workers of the attack. "I don't know who carried out the attack, but they must be TMC thugs. I complained with the police," India Today quoted him as saying.

The miscreants allegedly slapped and beat up his 85-year-old mother as well. Soon after the attack, BJP workers rushed to Mazumdar's house and took the duo to the hospital. The party later filed a complaint at the Nimata Police Station. Police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

The mother, Shova, narrated the incident to the media that how she was attacked at 4:00 am by 2-3 unidentified people. They slapped and hit her on her face and beat her up mercilessly.

"My entire body is in pain; I am not able to sit," she said. Shova said the attackers threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

#WATCH They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain: BJP worker Gopal Majumdar's mother who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers yesterday #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Xu23R2azan — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

BJP tweeted the 85-year-old's image and the video of her narrating the incident.

"They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared...."



Listen to the mother of a BJP karyakarta, Gopal Majumdar of 24 Paraganas, who was beaten mercilessly by TMC goons.



ममता दीदी, इस वृद्ध महिला के दर्द और आँसूओं का हिसाब आपको देना होगा। pic.twitter.com/kuxtgBwWYF — BJP (@BJP4India) February 28, 2021

Soon after her images and videos circulated on social media, netizens pointed out Shova's swollen face, stating the atrocity she might have gone through. However, a senior police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate said that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.



BJP claimed that several party workers were being attacked and accused the AITC of the attack. However, the opposition denied all the allegations, stating that the claims were false and were made in desperation.

"The investigation into the matter is underway, and the miscreants are yet to be identified," the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, AITC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that BJP did not even spare senior citizens from becoming victims of fake news and propaganda.

Trinamool is running a positive campaign. BJP desperate. They have no counter to @MamataOfficial on good governance and #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay



So how low do they go ? Fabricate. Deceive. No one is spared. Not even senior citizens. #FakeNews factory. Exposed again.Pukeworthy — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) February 28, 2021

Also Read: Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Carried To Hospital On Cot For 7 Km Dies Due To Absence Of Doctor

