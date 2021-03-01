Health

Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Carried To Hospital On Cot For 7 Km Dies Due To Absence Of Doctor

A lack of proper infrastructure and a crippled health system has resulted in the loss of a 20-year-old woman and her newborn baby.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   1 March 2021 8:47 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Carried To Hospital On Cot For 7 Km Dies Due To Absence Of Doctor

Image Credits: The Indian Express

A lack of proper infrastructure and a crippled health system in Gawan block of Jharkhand's Giridih district has resulted in the death of a tribal woman and her newborn child on Thursday, February 25.

According to The Indian Express, a 20-year-old pregnant woman, Surja Marandi, was carried on a cot for seven kilometres to the health centre by her relatives in the absence of an accessible road. The officials looking into the matter have stated that neither of the two doctors or AYUSH practitioners was available for treatment at the centre, thus leading to her death.

"A midwife had delivered a child on Thursday morning, but she could not remove the placenta and the bleeding continued. Then she alerted the family members to immediately take her to the hospital upon which they carried her on the cot," said Gawan BDO Madhu Kumari.

Kumari further said that when the woman reached the hospital, she was unable to get timely medical aid due to the unavailability of the doctors. Adding, that the facility was understaffed and needed an upgrade.

"One doctor was in training, another one did not turn up that day without notice. Two more doctors who had joined last year left without even taking charge," she added.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Jharkhand Health Secretary Kamal Kishore Soan said that a report on the incident had been sought from the Deputy Commissioner of the district and corrective measures would be taken.

