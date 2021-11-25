West Bengal: 14-Yr-Old Girl Killed By Stalker For Rejecting His Advances

A 14-year-old girl was hacked to death by a 25-year-old stalker on Wednesday, November 24, for refusing his advances multiple times. The criminal has been identified as Swapan Biswas.

The accused attacked the minor with a sharp weapon so brutally that her head was nearly severed from her body, the police said. The girl died within seconds of being attacked, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place in North Bengal's Alipurduar district when the minor girl was getting ready for school. She was a Class 10 student of Paronger Par Sishu Kalyan Uchcha Bidyalay.

The victim had informed her parents about Biswas earlier and how he had approached her several times. But the family did not take any stringent action, as they never thought he would kill her.

Speaking to the media, one of the neighbours, Pradip Kumar Shil, said the girl was happy with school reopening after almost two years and was looking forward to meeting her classmates and teachers in person.

The deceased's teacher said she was a bright student and showed a keen interest in academics. The parents, both daily wage labourers, had encouraged her to pursue higher studies, despite families' vulnerable economic conditions.

