All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Andhra Pradesh: 70 Govt School Students Fall Sick After Consuming Hostel Food

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh: 70 Govt School Students Fall Sick After Consuming Hostel Food

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Andhra Pradesh,  25 Nov 2021 5:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-25T10:40:32+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Visakhapatnam's Paderu complained of vomiting and uneasiness after the mid-day meal was served to them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a tragic incident, as many as 70 girl students of a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday, November 22.

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu complained of vomiting and uneasiness after the mid-day meal was served to them. As per reports, the students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect it's food poisoning," added District education officer L Chandrakala, reported Mint.

The investigation is ongoing and more details on the same are awaited.

Similar Incident

Earlier this month, at least 32 students had fallen ill after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.

According to Dr A. Ravinder Reddy, the district educational officer (DEO), a total of 114 kids from the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district had the meals, and 32 of them were unwell.

The sick were treated at a primary health centre right away. The school headmaster was suspended after the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui received the DEO's report, as per NDTV.

Also Read : Uttarakhand set to raise honorarium of female cooks in government schools


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
70 Students 
Mid-day-meal 
Government School 
Andhra Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X