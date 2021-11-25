Andhra Pradesh: 70 Govt School Students Fall Sick After Consuming Hostel Food

In a tragic incident, as many as 70 girl students of a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick after consuming food at their hostel mess on Monday, November 22.

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu complained of vomiting and uneasiness after the mid-day meal was served to them. As per reports, the students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect it's food poisoning," added District education officer L Chandrakala, reported Mint.

The investigation is ongoing and more details on the same are awaited.

Similar Incident

Earlier this month, at least 32 students had fallen ill after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government.

According to Dr A. Ravinder Reddy, the district educational officer (DEO), a total of 114 kids from the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district had the meals, and 32 of them were unwell.

The sick were treated at a primary health centre right away. The school headmaster was suspended after the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui received the DEO's report, as per NDTV.

