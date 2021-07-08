Trending

Weekly COVID Deaths Dip To Lowest Since October Globally: WHO

It said that the tally of deaths registered between June 28 and July declined 7 per cent to 54,000, the lowest such weekly figure since October.

8 July 2021
Image Credits: The Indian Express

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the weekly count of COVID-19 deaths worldwide dropped to the lowest level since October last year, even as the number of positive cases across the world saw a spike last week, Hindustan Times reported.

In its latest weekly epidemiological report on the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN health agency said that its 53-country European region has reported a sharp increase - 30 per cent - in infection incidence, while Africa registered a 23 per cent rise in mortality from COVID-19 during the period, reports AP.

With the exception of America and southeast Asia, all WHO regions posted growth in the number of deaths over the last week, the agency said in a statement.

It said that the tally of deaths registered between June 28 and July 4 declined 7 per cent to 54,000, the lowest such weekly figure since October. However, more than 2.6 million new Covid infections were reported over the week, a slight increase from the previous week.

4-Million Mark

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the global COVID-19 death toll, on the other hand, has exceeded the milestone of the 4-million mark.

The WHO said that most new COVID-19 cases were reported in Brazil and India - though weekly case counts in those two countries were declining - as well as Colombia, followed by Indonesia and Britain, which each tallied a weekly increase in coronavirus cases.

The experts, including those from the WHO, however, have said that the death toll is likely an undercount.

India accounted for almost a quarter of the deaths after the second wave of the deadly coronavirus. Brazil remains the second country in terms of the death toll, accounting for 18% of the additional million deaths. Mexico and Russia are in the top 10 countries reporting additional COVID-19 deaths.

Also, the delta variant, which was first found in India, is contributing to more infections in countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh.

