Trending

Here Is All You Need To Know About Lambda, The Latest COVID Variant

It is believed to have originated in Peru and has spread to more than 25 countries. India has not yet recorded any cases.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   7 July 2021 1:47 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-07T19:19:00+05:30
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Here Is All You Need To Know About Lambda, The Latest COVID Variant

Credits: The Indian Express

A new variant of COVID, known as Lambda, is being increasingly being seen by scientists and health experts as a new emerging threat. It is believed to have originated in Peru, which already has the world's highest mortality rate. The variant is said to be responsible for more than 80 per cent of the cases in Peru since April this year. Though this variant has not been detected in India yet, it has reportedly spread to more than 25 countries. Israel is the Asian country to have reported cases of the mutated virus. Experts are worried that the latest mutated variant "may be more infectious than Delta variant".

'Variant Of Interest'

Seven variants, including Lambda, have been categorised as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organisation (WHO). While the Lambda variant has seven noticeable mutations in the spike protein, the Delta variant (which originated in India) has three. The spikes might enhance the virus's transmissibility, the WHO stated. The other four variants namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, have been tagged as 'variants of concern'. The Indian Express reported that researchers in Chile found that the Lambda Variant had increased infectivity than the Alpha and Gamma variants. Their study also noted that the Chinese-made CoronaVac had a reduced efficacy with the new variant.

Should India Be Worried?

Several countries in the world from where India receives frequent travellers have reported cases of the Lamba variant. If the new virus can bypass the immunity of Indian vaccines, it would mean that there would be a danger of deadlier mutations of the virus. A similar scenario is taking place in European nations, especially the UK. We will have to be extra careful to control the spread of a new variant by sticking to COVID norms and not letting our guard down. As the saying goes 'prevention is better than cure'.

Also Read: Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle, PM Modi Sets Up New Ministry Of Cooperation

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian