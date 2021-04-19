Trending

Delhi Undergoes A Week-Long Curfew To Break The Chain Of Transmission

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," said Kejriwal during his live announcement.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   19 April 2021 10:55 AM GMT
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: NDTV

Amid a surge in the COVID cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Monday announced a strict week-long curfew in Delhi starting from tonight to next Monday morning. The Delhi Chief Minister hold a meeting with L-G Anil Baijal.

Considering all the circumstances and the current situation, the government has decided that the complete lockdown will be taking place from tonight at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. He stated that hopefully, the small lockdown will not need to be extended.

In the earlier order, auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms, and spas were shut down in Delhi, and movie theatres are allowed only with a third of their capacity. All gatherings -- social, religious, or political - were banned, reported NDTV.

The Chief Minister said that all the private offices will Work From Home and only government offices will be open. He also said that the food delivery service will operate as usual. Kejriwal said that an e-pass will be issued for marriage ceremonies considering the wedding season.

On Sunday, the government said that less than 100 ICU beds are available in the national capital. He said, in the upcoming 6 days, they will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi.

Kejriwal also emphasized that he has always been against the lockdown but the current situation has forced him to save the health sector. He also urged the migrant workers to not leave the state during the 6-days lockdown and gave assurances that he will take care of them.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily spike with 25,462 fresh cases, and 161 people died due to the disease in the past 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 29.74%.

