Indian Railways To The Rescue - 'Oxygen Express' Trains To Supply Medical Oxygen

In the midst of the spiralling cases and exponential rise in the demand for medical Oxygen, Indian Railways are preparing to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders through main corridors in the country, as the steep in covid-19 infections increase. The release by the Railpost stated that the state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had approached the Railway Ministry to see whether Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways.

Railways Steps In To Step Up



While exploring the transportation of LMO, the railways determined that it must be transported via Roll On Roll Off (RO-RO) service with road tankers mounted on flat wagons. After evaluation, T 1618 road tanker was found suitable for the transportation of LMO since it has a height of 3320 m and could be placed on flat wagons (DBKM) OF 1290mm height. The trials took place in a number of different places.On 15 April, 202, a T 1618 tanker loaded with LMO was also brought at Kalamboli goods shed in Mumbai along with a DBKM wagon and route clearances were taken accordingly.

The tankers are to be arranged by Maharashtra's Transport Commissioner. These empty tankers will be transported from Kalamboli/Boisar, two Mumbai-area railway stations, to Vizag and Jamshedpur/Rourkela/Bokaro, where they will be loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers. On April 19, 2021, 10 empty tankers are tentatively planned to be dispatched. The release added, "Zonal Railways have been given orders to make sure they are ready to receive and prepare the trailers. At Vizag, Angul, and Bhilai, ramps must be constructed, and the existing ramp at Kalamboli must be reinforced."

