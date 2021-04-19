Trending

Indian Railways To The Rescue - 'Oxygen Express' Trains To Supply Medical Oxygen

Indian Railways are preparing to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders through main corridors in the country, as the steep in covid-19 infections increase.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 April 2021 7:03 AM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Indian Railways To The Rescue - Oxygen Express Trains To Supply Medical Oxygen

Image Credits: Facebook.com

In the midst of the spiralling cases and exponential rise in the demand for medical Oxygen, Indian Railways are preparing to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders through main corridors in the country, as the steep in covid-19 infections increase. The release by the Railpost stated that the state governments of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh had approached the Railway Ministry to see whether Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways.

Railways Steps In To Step Up

While exploring the transportation of LMO, the railways determined that it must be transported via Roll On Roll Off (RO-RO) service with road tankers mounted on flat wagons. After evaluation, T 1618 road tanker was found suitable for the transportation of LMO since it has a height of 3320 m and could be placed on flat wagons (DBKM) OF 1290mm height. The trials took place in a number of different places.On 15 April, 202, a T 1618 tanker loaded with LMO was also brought at Kalamboli goods shed in Mumbai along with a DBKM wagon and route clearances were taken accordingly.

The tankers are to be arranged by Maharashtra's Transport Commissioner. These empty tankers will be transported from Kalamboli/Boisar, two Mumbai-area railway stations, to Vizag and Jamshedpur/Rourkela/Bokaro, where they will be loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers. On April 19, 2021, 10 empty tankers are tentatively planned to be dispatched. The release added, "Zonal Railways have been given orders to make sure they are ready to receive and prepare the trailers. At Vizag, Angul, and Bhilai, ramps must be constructed, and the existing ramp at Kalamboli must be reinforced."

Also Read: Govt Issues Third Order On Uninterrupted Oxygen Supply In 24 Hours Amid COVID Spike

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Akshita Mehta

Akshita Mehta

(Remote Intern)

Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

contributor

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian