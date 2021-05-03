Bengaluru: Walk-in COVID-19 Bodies Outnumber Mapped Ones At Crematoria

The walk-in COVID-19 mortality cases reportedly outnumber the mapped dead at Bengaluru crematoria. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is struggling to implement the cremation process for the COVID-19 victims in the city.

The civic body, on April 25, designated seven crematoria for the funeral of COVID-19 victims. It had instructed the officials not to accept walk-in COVID-19 bodies or remains of those who died for non-COVID-19 reasons, reported Deccan Herald.

The public was asked to register with the BBMP hearse van services.

However, a staff member at Kudlu crematorium said that the ground reality was entirely the opposite. He said it was impossible to differentiate the BBMP-referred COVID-19 bodies from the walk-ins as many just walk in and wait in the queue for hours.

"We cannot send them back saying they should register with the BBMP," he added.

A senior BBMP official said they have not implemented the rules right now. "In places like crematoriums where the atmosphere is charged with emotions, we cannot go by the rule book. At least at the ground level, there are no restrictions, anyone can walk into any crematorium and get the last rites done by moving through the queue," he said.

The crematorium staff also said that if they had tried to enforce the BBMP orders, the families might get into a fight, and the situation could worsen.

The BBMP helpline, which was started a week ago for this purpose, receives over 150 calls a day.

Nagendra Naik, the BBMP nodal officer for ambulances and hearse vans, said they made sure the bodies were distributed across the crematoria. "Based on the number of people waiting at each crematorium, we allocate a slot to the new one," he said.

He also confirmed that it is not mandatory to register with the BBMP.