Uplifting

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Donates Rs 2 Lakhs Saved For Daughter's Marriage To Buy Oxygen

Champalal Gurjar, from Gwal Deviyan village in Neemuch district, handed over the cheque of ₹2 lakhs to Mayank Aggarwal, the District Collector, for two oxygen cylinders, one for the district hospital and the other one for Jeeran Tehsil where he lives.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   3 May 2021 7:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-03T13:33:25+05:30
Writer : Susmita Modak | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Donates Rs 2 Lakhs Saved For Daughters Marriage To Buy Oxygen

Image Credit: India Tv

A Madhya Pradesh farmer donated ₹2 lakh he had saved for his daughter's marriage to buy oxygen cylinders amid the second wave of the COVID-19.

Champalal Gurjar, from Gwal Deviyan village in Neemuch district, handed over the cheque of ₹2 lakhs to Mayank Aggarwal, the district collector, for two oxygen cylinders, one for the district hospital and the other one for Jeeran Tehsil where he lives.

Gurjar had put money aside for his daughter's wedding as he wished for a grand wedding reception, which took place on Sunday. However, the sufferings and the shortage of oxygen all over the country had shifted his idea of having a lavish marriage to donating the amount to the local administration, reported IndiaTV.

He was shaken by the plight of several COVID-19 patients losing their lives due to coronavirus. He changed his mind just before his daughter's wedding. "...So to make my daughter's marriage memorable, I donated ₹2 lakh to the district administration so that they can buy two oxygen cylinders,"

Anita, the daughter of Champalal Gurjar, appreciated her father's noble gesture. "Right now, there is a dire need for medical oxygen given the surge in COVID-19 cases," she said.

The local administrator appreciated his gesture. Gurjar also said that if everyone would come forward like him and offer help, then tackling the pandemic will be easier.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 12,662 new coronavirus cases while 13,890 people recovered. The state's total case tally stands at 5,75,706 while 4,95,367 people have recovered so far, reported The Times of India.

Also Read: Iraq Health Minister, Baghdad Governor Suspended After Fire Kills 82 At Covid Hospital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Susmita Modak

Susmita Modak

(Remote Intern)

Always love to raise the unraised matter. In a world of worries, she is always ready to come over her comfort zone and to take the step ahead of spreading awareness.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian