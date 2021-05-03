Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Donates Rs 2 Lakhs Saved For Daughter's Marriage To Buy Oxygen

A Madhya Pradesh farmer donated ₹2 lakh he had saved for his daughter's marriage to buy oxygen cylinders amid the second wave of the COVID-19.

Champalal Gurjar, from Gwal Deviyan village in Neemuch district, handed over the cheque of ₹2 lakhs to Mayank Aggarwal, the district collector, for two oxygen cylinders, one for the district hospital and the other one for Jeeran Tehsil where he lives.

Gurjar had put money aside for his daughter's wedding as he wished for a grand wedding reception, which took place on Sunday. However, the sufferings and the shortage of oxygen all over the country had shifted his idea of having a lavish marriage to donating the amount to the local administration, reported IndiaTV.

He was shaken by the plight of several COVID-19 patients losing their lives due to coronavirus. He changed his mind just before his daughter's wedding. "...So to make my daughter's marriage memorable, I donated ₹2 lakh to the district administration so that they can buy two oxygen cylinders,"

Anita, the daughter of Champalal Gurjar, appreciated her father's noble gesture. "Right now, there is a dire need for medical oxygen given the surge in COVID-19 cases," she said.